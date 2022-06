Shares of Under Armour remained largely unchanged Monday on their first day of trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it plans to remove the Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker from the widely followed S&P 500 stock market index. Under Armour will be deleted from the index before the start of trading June 21 and be added to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P Dow Jones said Friday. The S&P 500 tracks ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO