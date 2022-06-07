ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Nobuyuki Idei, who led Japan’s Sony from 1998 through 2005, steering its growth in the digital and entertainment businesses, has died, the company said Tuesday. He was 84. Idei died of liver failure on June 2 in Tokyo, Sony Group Corp. said in a...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Sony LinkBuds S review: The magic is in the software

$191.43 at Amazon$199.99 at Best Buy$198 at Crutchfield. In February 2022, I had the chance to try out a very unique new Sony earbud, the Sony Linkbuds and have enjoyed the performance and comfort of those buds. Since the earbuds did not penetrate into my ear, they were extremely comfortable, and I was willing to give up the complete silence of ANC. I didn't think we would see another headset in the LinkBuds line anytime soon, but then Sony surprised me with the Sony LinkBuds S.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

It’s confirmed: Nikon Z9 sensor is made by Sony

I know some of you must have been on the edge of your seats for this little piece of news, but now we know. After much speculation, it’s been confirmed that the Nikon Z9‘s image sensor is manufactured by none other than Sony. The SonyAlphaRumors website published the...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Morita
Reuters

Apple's new car software no threat, complements our products, says Panasonic

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T) does not see Apple's (AAPL.O) new software for car dashboards as a threat, its automotive business unit said. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday announced it planned greater integration of its software into core driving systems, showing off a new car dashboard that it said would be able to display data on speed, fuel and gas mileage. read more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Apple announces new flagship M2 processor

Apple is introducing its new M2 chip today at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). After the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips, Apple is now ready to move on to a more powerful M2 chip, with big promises of performance improvements. Much like the original...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Microsoft to Bring Xbox Games to Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp will bring several Xbox games to Samsung's 2022 smart TVs from June 30 in a major step towards attracting gamers without the console. Subscribers to Xbox's cloud-gaming service can play more than a 100 titles on the TVs, which will be able to pair with popular bluetooth-enabled controllers, Microsoft said on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for June 2022: Cheap 4K sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this June. If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Disc#Laptop#Sony Group Corp#Waseda University
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Sony E PZ 10-20mm f/4 G Mirrorless Lens

The Sony E PZ 10-20mm f/4 G is one of the company's newest lenses, and despite its small size and relatively affordable price, it brings with it a huge range of features that make it desirable for both photographers and filmmakers. If you are a photographer interested in the lens, check out this fantastic video review that takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it in stills applications.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TCL STYLUS 5G smartphone includes a built-in stylus to enhance functionality & creativity

Balance your work life and creative pursuits with the TCL STYLUS 5G smartphone. Featuring a built-in stylus, it’s practical to use on the 6.81″ FHD+ display. In fact, this device allows you to excel in custom GIFs, take tailored screenshots, and produce artistic ideas. Furthermore, you can quickly jot down ideas without lighting up the screen, doodle on a screenshot, or sketch up a new idea. There’s even the option to magnify a specific area on the screen or personalize gifs. Moreover, the TCL STYLUS 5G features NXTVISION technology for real-time image and video enhancements to improve sharpness, clarity, and brightness. Best of all, there’s also SDR-to-HDR upscaling to improve contrast when streaming shows or playing games. Finally, this smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset with an octa-core CPU and 4 GB of RAM for a latency-free experience.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple honors winners in the 2022 Apple Design Awards

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On Monday, Apple announced the winners of its annual Design Awards, praising developers who have produced exceptional apps and games.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Laptops
Place
Tokyo, JP
DIY Photography

Sony reported to be announcing a new ZV line APS-C vlogging camera with a stacked BSI CMOS sensor

There has been talk for a little while that Sony is working on adding more bodies to its vlogging-based ZV line of cameras. Some expected a new camera to come in the Spring of this year, but that didn’t happen. Fresh rumours, though, seem to suggest that it might be coming in August (although they admit that date is speculation) and contain a stacked BSI CMOS sensor like the Sony A1 and A9 II.
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

China's smartphone makers chip away at Samsung, Apple's Russian market share

June 9 (Reuters) - China's market share in the Russian smartphone market jumped significantly in May as manufacturers like Apple and Samsung (005930.KS) paused new sales in Russia and Western sanctions weighed on the Russian economy. Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi (1810.HK), Realme and Honor accounted for 42% of Russia's smartphone sales...
CHINA
laptopmag.com

Foldable iPhone: Everything we know so far

While the rumor mill is abuzz with Apple's inevitable iPhone 14, a mysterious foldable iPhone may be in the works — or a foldable something, at the very least. With competitors such as Samsung gaining plenty of admiration from foldable fans with its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series, and Google tipped to be chipping away at its own Pixel Fold, it makes sense that the Cupertino giant is hopping on the foldable bandwagon and working on a device that folds in half as well. The thing is, it may not arrive until 2025.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy