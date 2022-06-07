From Stage to Scare: Owensboro native finds new love in producing horror films

Before Eric Huskisson became known as one-half of the local production company Blood Moon Pictures, the Owensboro native was just a kid spending quality time with his father watching the late-night “cheesy B-horror movies.”

“My dad is not into horror but he knew I liked it so he let me stay up and watch it,” Huskisson, 54, said. “... “I don’t want to say that I was the biggest horror fan out there, but as a kid I liked watching it.”

Growing up in the 1980s, Huskisson remembers the first time that he saw John Carpenter’s 1978 film “Halloween” — which completely captured his eye.

“(It) was hook, line and sinker,” Huskisson said. “I was pretty much hooked from then.”

Huskisson also became fascinated with special effects in the movies, which eventually developed into a hobby of his own when he used to carry a cigar box around in middle school that contained make-up and wax.

“I would do stuff to friends of mine’s faces and hands and they’d freak out their mom and dad,” Huskisson said.

Despite the love of the genre, Huskisson didn’t have any initial thoughts of finding a livelihood of pursuing a career in horror films, and instead focused on making a name for himself as an actor.

He became heavily involved in the theatre arts at Owensboro High School and going on to become part of The Rose Curtain Players.

“A friend of mine talked me into enrolling into a theatre class for an elective; I didn’t want to but I did,” Huskisson said. “…I got a small role in a play and I got hooked into acting.”

Huskisson followed that passion of performing post-high school when he enrolled as a theatre major at Western Kentucky University.

But the change of environment posed second thoughts.

“It wasn’t long after I arrived there getting into the theatre program, I realized what a different world it was compared to high school,” Huskisson said. “Even though I was in the plays, I still was a shy guy (and) had self-esteem issues —if you had to say — and slowly backed out of it.”

He also started to hear some of the stories of people struggling in the profession which caused some doubt.

“You hear all the stuff about the ‘starving artist’ comment and I’m the type of person that likes to know where my next meal is coming from (and) I like to know where I’m laying my head at night,” Huskisson said. “I heard about 10 to 12 people in an apartment sleeping on floors and begging for the crust off the person that actually had some money that week …. I guess I didn’t have that in me …. I was just too scared to fall on my face and come back and have failed.”

Huskisson left WKU after two-and-a-half years and took on odd jobs while also taking courses at the former Owensboro Community College and volunteered his time working with props for a production with the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) before making plans to to head out to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida to take his special effects passion more seriously.

However, he received a call for a job offer at Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) where he ended up working for about 20 years with experience in the office and as a

“(I) saw dollar signs and so I dove into making money,” Huskisson said.

Not long after, Huskisson met his wife Haley and started what he called his “new world.”

Still, Huskisson found time to still watch horror movies and observing the growth in special effects and had plans to head out to the Chicago Comic Con with a friend when both decided to attend “Unscripted: An Indie Film Xperience” at the Daviess County Public Library that was holding a zombie-themed night.

There was a costume contest offering prizes — which Huskisson dressed up in a full zombie costume and make-up, with the assumption that the prize could have been cash to help fund their Chicago trip.

While Huskisson found out shortly there wasn’t any cash prize after placing second, he caught the eye of local filmmaker and future business partner P.J. Starks.

It was Starks who called Huskisson about being in a commercial for WBKR’s Zombie Run.

Huskisson then tagged along with Starks to work as an extra hand for The ScareFest’s film festival in Lexington — a pivotal turning point for their relationship and Huskisson’s professional entry into the horror world.

“Pretty much on that trip, P.J. and I became friends overnight,” Huskisson said.

Soon after, Huskisson became involved with Starks’ project “Volumes of Blood” working as Starks’ assistant and prop master on the film and even portrayed the characters “The Face” and “Bag Head Killer.”

The teamwork proved to be successful and Huskisson and Starks decided to take their efforts more seriously and co-founded Blood Moon Pictures in 2015.

Huskisson also decided to give acting another try and found a talent agency which helped him land small roles on ABC/CMT’s television show “Nashville.”

But since the growth of Blood Moon Pictures, Huskisson has focused more on the company and said he’s begun to feel more assured about his confidence and his capacities as both an actor and working on set.

Huskisson said that Starks has been accommodating throughout this new chapter.

“P.J. has helped me out a lot — there’s a lot on the artistic side that I am still learning that I didn’t know,” Huskisson said. “He’s always been there for me when there’s something that I don’t understand.”

And Huskisson, now prominently in a producing role nowadays, still finds a thrill in the work even though he isn’t the one in the spotlight.

“Being a producer and watching something go from script to screen is just fantastic in itself. But when you experience it, it’s amazing to watch it go from paper to on screen because you see every facet of it — from behind-the-scenes with people taking lunch breaks to people stopping for make-up,” Huskisson said.

“When you see it all come together on screen with colorization and the sound and the soundtrack, it’s fascinating,” he added.

Huskisson has also expanded into roles of being a director and has used his writing skills to the test.

This new venture in his life has also been educational.

“I’ve learned a lot up to this point but it’s amazing to realize how much I still don’t know,” Huskisson said. “...I’ve learned that trying to produce on top of doing something as big as acting or directing is something that’s a major challenge that I’m going to have to deal with and continue to (grow in).”

And even with some of the longer days on set, Huskisson remembers why he decided to wake up and make his way there and continue this new part of his life.

“...When you see that movie on screen — every doubt, every tired moment — once you see it on screen, you go: ‘There it is,’ ” Huskisson said. “...Even though I may be tired or struggling, I know what the outcome is now and I know what the purpose is and I can see it ….”