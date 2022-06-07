Oballa resigns from Ward 1 seat to focus on Council Member at Large race

(ABC 6 News) - Some Kasson-Mantorville parents said they're concerned about the safety of their kids as the district considers ending the contract it has with Kasson Police. The current contract is what provides the district with a School Resource Officer. The district is proposing replacing the role with what they call a "School Resource and Relationship Officer." The job has been posted but what exactly that position looks like is causing some controversy.

