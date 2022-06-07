Oballa resigns from Ward 1 seat to focus on Council Member at Large race

MASON CITY — Chris Watts beat fellow incumbent Tim Latham in the Republican primary for the new First District seat on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, but Latham says he’ll run a write-in campaign in an attempt to beat Watts in November’s general election. Watts...
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester School Board discussed its partnership with the Rochester Police Department regarding school resources officers at Tuesday's meeting. The district said it wants to develop a long term strategy for keeping students and staff safe, including monthly meetings with administration, students, equity specialists and school resource officers.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Fair is officially off. An official with Ramsey County said they received a statement from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter on Tuesday announcing the cancellation. "The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial...
(ABC 6 News) - Monday, the Austin City Council took time out of the regular meeting to honor former basketball coach Kris Fadness. Fadness retired earlier this year after 25 years as the high school boys' basketball coach. In that time his teams accumulated 407 victories, the most in school...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has elevated her national prominence through a hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, won the Republican primary on Tuesday against a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. All three...
(ABC 6 News) - Some Kasson-Mantorville parents said they're concerned about the safety of their kids as the district considers ending the contract it has with Kasson Police. The current contract is what provides the district with a School Resource Officer. The district is proposing replacing the role with what they call a "School Resource and Relationship Officer." The job has been posted but what exactly that position looks like is causing some controversy.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An expected repurposing of the former Seneca Foods site in southeast Rochester may come into focus in the near future. The Olmsted County Board purchased the 11-acre site along 3rd Ave. in 2019 for $5.6-million. The county later demolished the canning plant and cleared...
KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville School District may no longer have a contracted school resource officer with the Kasson Police Department. Chief Josh Hanson says both parties want to make changes to the current proposal. The school district wants to make changes to the SRO's salary and when the officer...
Free swimming, canoeing, kayaking, face painting, music, dance performances and much more are planned later today and this evening for the return of Austin’s 4th Avenue Fest. The family friendly, annual event is a celebration of arts, culture and healthy living and functions as the community’s summer kickoff. Activities...
(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin is one of 350 facilities nationwide recognized on Newsweek's "America's Best Maternity Hospitals" list. This list names the top hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. The list is divided into two performance categories: five ribbon hospitals...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stops in Mankato today with a request for state lawmakers. Ellison is asking the Legislature for $1.8 million in funding for seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide county attorneys with increased criminal prosecution. According to Ellison’s office,...
OSAGE, Iowa – A major expansion has been approved of the Valent BioSciences facility in Osage. Construction is scheduled to being this summer and be completed by the middle of 2024. The company says the expansion will include:. - Production-scale fermentation and recovery equipment will be installed with full...
(ABC 6 News) - Midwest Specialized Transportation, based at 4515 Morris Lane NE, Rochester, will close and permanently lay off approximately 57 employees this summer. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the closure and layoffs will begin Aug. 1, 2022. Representatives from Anderson Trucking Service, based...
78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. Minnesota is also one of the two states with the slowest corn planting this year, with 82% planted compared to the normal 92 percent. VINE Faith in Action launches new art exhibit.
The body of a University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake was found Monday night, five days after he was reported missing, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Abdurahamaan "Abdi" Ali, 21, was reported missing June 1. He was last seen in a photo posted around 6:20 a.m. outside Ferguson Hall on the West Bank campus of the University of Minnesota.
(FOX 9) - Record-setting gas prices have sent Minnesota politicians scrambling for something they can do to address voters' concerns about inflation ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Prices in the Twin Cities surged to a record $4.59 per gallon on Monday. Locally, the cost for a gallon of regular...
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. Money magazine included...
FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor. Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
