Austin, MN

Oballa resigns from Ward 1 seat to focus on Council Member at Large race

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - During Monday's Austin City Council meeting Oballa...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

KGLO News

Cerro Gordo County results — Watts, Callanan, Ginapp, O’Connor win supervisor primaries — Latham says he’ll run write-in campaign vs. Watts in November (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Chris Watts beat fellow incumbent Tim Latham in the Republican primary for the new First District seat on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, but Latham says he’ll run a write-in campaign in an attempt to beat Watts in November’s general election. Watts...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

RPS looking to develop long-term school resource officer strategy

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester School Board discussed its partnership with the Rochester Police Department regarding school resources officers at Tuesday's meeting. The district said it wants to develop a long term strategy for keeping students and staff safe, including monthly meetings with administration, students, equity specialists and school resource officers.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Officials call off Ramsey County Fair

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Fair is officially off. An official with Ramsey County said they received a statement from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter on Tuesday announcing the cancellation. "The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin City Council honors former basketball coach

(ABC 6 News) - Monday, the Austin City Council took time out of the regular meeting to honor former basketball coach Kris Fadness. Fadness retired earlier this year after 25 years as the high school boys' basketball coach. In that time his teams accumulated 407 victories, the most in school...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

South Dakota's Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has elevated her national prominence through a hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, won the Republican primary on Tuesday against a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. All three...
POLITICS
KAAL-TV

Kasson-Mantorville Schools reconsidering its school resource officer position

(ABC 6 News) - Some Kasson-Mantorville parents said they're concerned about the safety of their kids as the district considers ending the contract it has with Kasson Police. The current contract is what provides the district with a School Resource Officer. The district is proposing replacing the role with what they call a "School Resource and Relationship Officer." The job has been posted but what exactly that position looks like is causing some controversy.
KASSON, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin’s 4th Avenue Fest to return today

Free swimming, canoeing, kayaking, face painting, music, dance performances and much more are planned later today and this evening for the return of Austin’s 4th Avenue Fest. The family friendly, annual event is a celebration of arts, culture and healthy living and functions as the community’s summer kickoff. Activities...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea and Austin named Best Maternity Hospitals

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin is one of 350 facilities nationwide recognized on Newsweek's "America's Best Maternity Hospitals" list. This list names the top hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. The list is divided into two performance categories: five ribbon hospitals...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison holding press conference in Mankato today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stops in Mankato today with a request for state lawmakers. Ellison is asking the Legislature for $1.8 million in funding for seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide county attorneys with increased criminal prosecution. According to Ellison’s office,...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Major expansion announced for Mitchell County bioscience facility

OSAGE, Iowa – A major expansion has been approved of the Valent BioSciences facility in Osage. Construction is scheduled to being this summer and be completed by the middle of 2024. The company says the expansion will include:. - Production-scale fermentation and recovery equipment will be installed with full...
OSAGE, IA
KAAL-TV

Midwest Specialized Transportation to close Aug. 1

(ABC 6 News) - Midwest Specialized Transportation, based at 4515 Morris Lane NE, Rochester, will close and permanently lay off approximately 57 employees this summer. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the closure and layoffs will begin Aug. 1, 2022. Representatives from Anderson Trucking Service, based...
ROCHESTER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Body of missing University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake found

The body of a University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake was found Monday night, five days after he was reported missing, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Abdurahamaan "Abdi" Ali, 21, was reported missing June 1. He was last seen in a photo posted around 6:20 a.m. outside Ferguson Hall on the West Bank campus of the University of Minnesota.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KIMT

North Iowa teacher receives worldwide honor

FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor. Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Falls Restaurant Crowned Best Pizza In Iowa

A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Southern Minnesota News

COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties Friday

Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

