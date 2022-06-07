ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Security at the Edge of the Grid

By David Waterworth
CleanTechnica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of Australia’s First Nations people living in the Northern Territory, Australia, consistent energy security is not a given. Drawing on his experience working in the Kalahari Desert with isolated communities and fresh from the success of Project Symphony in West Australia, Dr Andrew Mears has partnered with a project...

cleantechnica.com

CNBC

Why hydropower is the forgotten giant of clean energy

Hydropower is by far the largest renewable worldwide, producing over twice as much energy as wind, and over four times as much as solar. And pumping water up a hill, aka "pumped storage hydropower", comprises well over 90% of the world's total energy storage capacity. But in spite of hydropower's...
The Independent

Scientists smash solar cell efficiency record

Researchers have produced a world record in solar cell efficiency using real-world conditions.A team from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) used an innovative form of “quantum well” solar cell to achieve 39.5 per cent efficiency.The technology involves stacking hundreds of layers of materials in order to maximise the capture of electrons energised by the Sun’s photons.The quantum well design was used in a type of solar cell known as multi-junction solar cells, which are typically deployed in satellites and space vehicles used on the Mars rover missions.The complexity and cost of building them means they...
Reuters

Shell lures Texans with green power from new U.S. retail business

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Shell launched a new green power business for homes across Texas on Tuesday, aiming to lure customers with plans including free charging for electric vehicles during off-peak hours and credit for excess solar power homeowners export to the grid. The new U.S. retail brand called...
Benzinga

This Company Reports It Could Be Ready To Help Biden Upgrade And Build New Transmission Lines To Deliver Affordable Clean Energy To Americans

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Financial tools designed to upgrade and build transmission lines to deliver clean, affordable energy may be triggering excitement in the energy industry. President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure law is...
The Independent

Solar panel sheep farm trial ‘a complete win-win’

Sheep farmers in Australia have reported that their wool has improved in both quality and quantity since installing arrays of solar panels on their properties.A four year trial in New South Wales was described as a “complete win-win” by local farmers, with the panels providing shelter for the sheep and grass, and the sheep grazing any foliage that might block sunlight from reaching the panels.“It is actually quite astonishing. Some of the sheep look fantastic. They’re growing exponentially and the wool cuts are in the top 5 per cent in the district,” wool broker Graeme Ostini told ABC News.Other graziers...
Washington Examiner

Biden's solar energy emergency explained

President Joe Biden took a pair of executive actions Monday designed to speed up growth in a slowing solar energy sector and increase the domestic manufacturing of solar panel components, ultimately to reduce dependence on imported products. Using his executive trade law powers, Biden declared an emergency to exempt Asian...
Nature.com

Pathway to a land-neutral expansion of Brazilian renewable fuel production

Biofuels are currently the only available bulk renewable fuel. They have, however, limited expansion potential due to high land requirements and associated risks for biodiversity, food security, and land conflicts. We therefore propose to increase output from ethanol refineries in a land-neutral methanol pathway: surplus CO2-streams from fermentation are combined with H2 from renewably powered electrolysis to synthesize methanol. We illustrate this pathway with the Brazilian sugarcane ethanol industry using a spatio-temporal model. The fuel output of existing ethanol generation facilities can be increased by 43%"“49% or ~100"‰TWh without using additional land. This amount is sufficient to cover projected growth in Brazilian biofuel demand in 2030. We identify a trade-off between renewable energy generation technologies: wind power requires the least amount of land whereas a mix of wind and solar costs the least. In the cheapest scenario, green methanol is competitive to fossil methanol at an average carbon price of 95â‚¬ tCO2âˆ’1.
Fast Company

A new Australian high-rise will be covered in 1,182 solar panels

When a new high-rise office building is built in Melbourne, Australia, next year, its facade will include 1,182 solar panels. Along with extra solar power on the roof, the building will be able to power itself completely. “The building is designed to be self-sustainable,” says architect Pete Kennon, who led...
