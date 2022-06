The Travis County Commissioners Court met for a work session Thursday to review the ongoing, federally funded affordable housing initiatives in the Austin area. Multiple nonprofits are preparing to build supportive housing in Travis County using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, earmarked for use by commissioners last year. The nine groups – the Other Ones Foundation, Mobile Loaves and Fishes, Foundation Communities, Austin Area Urban League, Caritas of Austin, Family Eldercare, Integral Care, LifeWorks and the SAFE Alliance – presented their progress and goals to the commissioners, including the number of affordable housing units slated for the area and timelines of construction.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO