Kid Rock has refused to apologise for a 2019 drunken rant in which he expressed crass opinions about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.The singer was videotaped on stage at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee repeatedly saying, “f*** Oprah Winfrey” and “f*** Joy Behar”.In “Life of a Rockstar” a new episode of Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Originals, the host followed Rock while he was on tour.During the episode, the two sat down for an interview and the artist addressed his feelings toward Winfrey and Behar. “A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” he...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO