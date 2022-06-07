ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China stimulus ramps up optimism in industrial metals: Russell

By Clyde Russell
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zogn4_0g2hZ5bs00

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) -The China economic stimulus machine is already firing up the prices of key commodities such as iron ore, steel and copper even if there remain some doubts about how rapid, and how effective, its boosting measures will be.

Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to north China, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, climbed to $145.85 a tonne on Monday, the highest in a month and 15.2% above the recent low of $126.60 on May 18.

London-traded copper contracts ended at $9,745 a tonne on Monday, the highest since April 29 and some 7.2% above the recent trough of $9,090 on May 12.

The price gains in these international benchmarks have been matched on China’s domestic exchanges, with Dalian iron ore ending at 934 yuan ($140.45) a tonne on Monday, its best close this year and up nearly 20% from the recent low of 779.5 yuan on May 10.

Shanghai-traded steel rebar contracts climbed to 4,774 yuan a tonne on Monday, the most in a month and 7% above the recent low of 4,475 yuan on May 26.

The gains have much to do with a slew of stimulus measures announced by Beijing as it works to stimulate the world’s second-biggest economy, which has stuttered in recent months amid a series of lockdowns in major cities as part of the zero-COVID strategy.

A total of 33 measures were announced on May 31, including moves to boost vehicle and appliance purchases, accelerate infrastructure spending and increase the availability of credit for housing construction.

The steps taken by Beijing have a familiar ring given such measures have been adopted during past stimulus rounds.

However, some analysts have questioned whether they will be enough to lift China’s economic growth to the official 5.5% target for 2022.

There is also the risk of renewed lockdowns given Beijing’s strict zero-COVID policy that resulted in the financial and trade centre of Shanghai spending more than a month in a hard lockdown, from which it has only recently emerged.

Whether Chinese corporates and consumers have the appetite to go out and spend again is a further uncertainty.

STOCKPILES, SUPPLY CONCERNS

However, there are also reasons to expect prices in the metals complex to remain well supported.

China appears to be boosting iron ore imports, with commodity analysts Kpler saying seaborne arrivals were 97.6 million tonnes in May, which is the most since January.

Refinitiv tracked iron ore imports for May of 90.6 million tonnes, which would be the most since December, according to its vessel-tracking and port data.

Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports are also continuing to fall, dropping to 132 million tonnes in the week to June 2, the fifth consecutive weekly decline and the lowest level since September last year.

Steel rebar inventories are also declining, ending at 7.73 million tonnes on June 2, down for an eighth week and about 16% below the 9.22 million tonnes in early March, which was the highest so far in 2022.

If the stimulus measures do result in Chinese steelmakers increasing capacity utilisation, then it’s likely that iron ore prices will remain well supported, especially given some concern over supply.

Seaborne exports from Ukraine remain offline in the wake of Russia’s invasion, while India has also announced a ban on exports in order to protect its domestic steel industry.

While these two countries are small exporters compared to the two dominant shippers, Australia and Brazil, the loss of cargoes from them amounts to at least 5 million tonnes a month, which does add some tightness to global seaborne supplies.

Perhaps to see the impact of China stimulus on commodities it’s a good idea to look at a commodity that has very little exposure to China, namely coking coal used to make steel.

While China is a major importer of thermal coal used in power plants, it takes very little coking coal from the seaborne market, especially since Beijing imposed an informal ban on cargoes from Australia in 2020 as part of an ongoing political dispute.

Coking coal contracts linked to the Australian price and traded in Singapore ended at $410 a tonne on Monday, the lowest price since Jan. 31 and some 35% below the record high of $635 hit on March 10.

This coking coal price reflects demand in steel-producing countries outside of China, mainly Japan, South Korea and India, and the recent weakness in the price suggests these economies may be starting to slow amid high energy prices and inflation pressures.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Steel#South China#North China#Steel Industry#Launceston#Argus#Dalian
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
Reuters

Ukraine, U.S.-China relations dominate Asian security meeting

June 12 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and China's increasingly tense relationship with the United States featured in nearly every session of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which ended on Sunday after three days of discussions. Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who gave one of the featured speeches on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan threatens WTO action after China stops grouper fish imports

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. pledges more visas for Cubans, Haitians at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will spend $314 million to support Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere and restart programs allowing some Cubans and Haitians to reunite with family members in the United States, U.S. agencies announced on Friday. The announcement was part of a push...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy