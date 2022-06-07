Tucson fourth grader creates free book library for kids

An 8-year-old Tucson boy says he wants to make a difference in his community and he’s doing it through his love of reading. Lineweaver Elementary fourth grader Gavin MacMurdo says he loves to read and do good things in his community and that's how his new little free library became a reality.

“I just wanted to add some joy to my neighborhood. There are a couple of rules, take a book, read a book and leave a book. I wanted to have one and see what it means to make one,” Gavin said.

Gavin’s mother Kristina says the library is getting a positive response from neighbors after posting a picture of her son sharing the news on Facebook. She's hoping it inspires other kids to read more often.

“It seemed to touch a lot of people; I think a lot of people needed to get that positivity on their social media for once,” Kristina said.

The library has been up and running at Palo Verde and East Fairmount St. for about a week. Book donations from neighbors are also coming in. Meanwhile, Gavin's 5-year-old sister is doing her part to help set things up.

"People have left books. They’re really nice for kids my age and younger. My sister did help with this, she just didn’t want to be in the pictures, but she did help stock the books. She helped make the idea, just a little shout out to my sister Charley,” Gavin said.

When it comes to Gavin’s favorite book, that decision is kind of tough.

"Favorite book, it has to be, hmm I can’t pick between Dog Man and Dragon Masters they are my true favorites,” Gavin said.

At the end of the day both Gavin and Kristina say it's about doing what you can to make someone’s day a little brighter one book at a time.

"You can be kind without spending a dime of your money with a lot of sadness and scary things going on in the world right now and kids being apprehensive about going to school, we can all work together to do little things with very little effort or energy at all to bring a smile to a face and give some hope,” Kristina said.

