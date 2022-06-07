ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson fourth grader creates free book library for kids

By Shawndrea Thomas
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7Kt9_0g2hYtFo00

An 8-year-old Tucson boy says he wants to make a difference in his community and he’s doing it through his love of reading. Lineweaver Elementary fourth grader Gavin MacMurdo says he loves to read and do good things in his community and that's how his new little free library became a reality.

“I just wanted to add some joy to my neighborhood. There are a couple of rules, take a book, read a book and leave a book. I wanted to have one and see what it means to make one,” Gavin said.

Gavin’s mother Kristina says the library is getting a positive response from neighbors after posting a picture of her son sharing the news on Facebook. She's hoping it inspires other kids to read more often.

“It seemed to touch a lot of people; I think a lot of people needed to get that positivity on their social media for once,” Kristina said.

The library has been up and running at Palo Verde and East Fairmount St. for about a week. Book donations from neighbors are also coming in. Meanwhile, Gavin's 5-year-old sister is doing her part to help set things up.

"People have left books. They’re really nice for kids my age and younger. My sister did help with this, she just didn’t want to be in the pictures, but she did help stock the books. She helped make the idea, just a little shout out to my sister Charley,” Gavin said.

When it comes to Gavin’s favorite book, that decision is kind of tough.

"Favorite book, it has to be, hmm I can’t pick between Dog Man and Dragon Masters they are my true favorites,” Gavin said.

At the end of the day both Gavin and Kristina say it's about doing what you can to make someone’s day a little brighter one book at a time.

"You can be kind without spending a dime of your money with a lot of sadness and scary things going on in the world right now and kids being apprehensive about going to school, we can all work together to do little things with very little effort or energy at all to bring a smile to a face and give some hope,” Kristina said.

——-
Shawndrea Thomas is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9 . Shawndrea is living her dream as a journalist who’s passionate about making a difference. Share your story ideas and important issues with Shawndrea by emailing shawndrea.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Palo Verde, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
Tucson, AZ
Education
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Charity
gilaherald.com

DJ raffling off services to aid fire victims

GRAHAM COUNTY – A Tucson DJ, L&D Entertainment, is raffling off four hours of entertainment with the proceeds benefitting the Gomez family, who lost their belongings in a house fire on May 7. The cost per entry is $20, and the value of the entertainment package is $600. The...
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
worldnationnews.com

Arizona hangs Frank Atwood for the 1984 murder of Vicki Lynn Hoskinson

Arizona stabbed an inmate to death by lethal injection on Wednesday — 35 years after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl. State Attorney General Mark Branovich said 66-year-old Frank Atwood was hanged in 1984 for the death of Vicki Lynn Hoskinson, whom he kidnapped and killed while on parole on kidnapping charges.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A beloved Tucson service dog nonprofit is in jeopardy. The nonprofit, Rainbow Service Dogs has served hundreds of people in our community and now they may lose their home base. The founder is currently renting the home that the nonprofit is run out of....
TUCSON, AZ
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tucson 2022

Known for its endless sunshine (a very impressive 35o days a year), its UNESCO City of Gastronomy status, for having some of the cleanest air of any major city worldwide and the breathtaking Sonoran Desert, Arizona’s second-largest city has well earned its year-round outdoor playground reputation. It’s also a very hip city with a great collection of microbreweries, vegan stores, tattoo parlors, thrift stores and a great vibe. It also offers some awesome places to stay, from intimate boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are the Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tucson, Arizona (in no particular order, they’re all awesome)…
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy