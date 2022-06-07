Veterans Group

Registration: Meal & transportation reservations and cancellations should be made by calling (608) 512-0000 Ext. 2001 by 10:00 a.m. the Wednesday prior to the meal you want to attend. When: Lunch is served at Noon each Friday - Try to arrive after 11:45 to avoid having to wait to be seated. Where: Main Room of the Monona Senior Center Who Can Participate: Anyone who registers and is over 60.

