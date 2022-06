The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County has opened its current display “Celebrating Montgomery County,” which can be seen now through the end of the year. In recognition of Montgomery County’s bicentennial, the new exhibit features artifacts celebrating the county. Do you remember when Crawfordsville celebrated its centennial in 1965 or when RR Donnelley & Sons celebrated 125 years in 1989? See souvenirs from these events as well as items from churches, businesses and popular outdoor spots in the county that have marked important milestones.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO