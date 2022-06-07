Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement.



A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber.

The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang out.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in South L.A.’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 6, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.