Public Safety

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

By Chris Wolfe
 2 days ago

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement.

A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber.

The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang out.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in South L.A.’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

