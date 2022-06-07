ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

CEL&P works for the community

Journal Review
 2 days ago

Crawfordsville Electric Light & Power is proud to be one of the 72 public power utilities in Indiana and among more than 2,000 in the country. Public power utilities are publicly owned, not-for-profit electric service providers rooted in the principles of community service. For more than 130 years, CEL&P has provided...

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

Journal Review

Board OKs economic plan

A south side business and the city have entered into an economic development agreement that temporarily eases the retailer’s tax burden once it is annexed into city limits. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety approved the economic development plan between the city and S. Stevenson Properties 1812 LLC, also known as Stevenson Ace Hardware on U.S. 231S.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Thomas J. Sheets

Thomas J. Sheets of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022, at the St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel. He was 79. Tom graduated from Indiana Barber School and for 52 years he and Denny Moore owned and operated Englewood Barber Shop on the east end of Crawfordsville. He was on the board for CEL&P for 32 years. In his younger days, he liked to hunt and fish. During retirement, he had a workshop where he did woodworking and made things to give away. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Donald Money

Donald Money, 91, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Austin Sr. and Erma (Courtney) Money. Donald attended Crawfordsville High School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He married Nancy Gilliland Newton on June 12, 1983; she survives.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Carnegie exhibit celebrates county history

The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County has opened its current display “Celebrating Montgomery County,” which can be seen now through the end of the year. In recognition of Montgomery County’s bicentennial, the new exhibit features artifacts celebrating the county. Do you remember when Crawfordsville celebrated its centennial in 1965 or when RR Donnelley & Sons celebrated 125 years in 1989? See souvenirs from these events as well as items from churches, businesses and popular outdoor spots in the county that have marked important milestones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Indiana students, teachers demand gun-safety steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of the national March for Our Lives protest, with similar actions in cities across the state and country this weekend. Randy Harrison, vice president of the Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Board gives OK for boiler, lighting projects

Two projects aimed at making improvements at Crawfordsville High School received board approval Tuesday. The board voted 4-0 to accept a bid from Quality Plumbing and Heating of Kokomo to replace the boilers that serve the academic wing and the pool at the high school. The contracted amount is $883,000. The corporation will use federal pandemic relief money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to support the project.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Pitty new Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance agent

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance announces that Brandon Pitty has joined the company as an agent in the Crawfordsville office, located at 100 Walter Remley Drive. He has completed Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s professional insurance training program. Pitty and his wife, Alisha, reside in Delphi with their three children: Maleya,...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

MCHS posts essay winners

Winners of the Montgomery County Historical Society Jane Kessler Memorial 2021 Fourth Grade Essay Contest have been released. This year’s first and second place winners are: from North Montgomery — first place, Graham Swyers, for essay “Joe Allen,” Mrs. Brooks’ class; and second place, Ryanne Woody, for essay “Mary Mitchell Holloway,” Mrs. Collier’s class; from South Montgomery — first place, Marilyn Prado, for essay “Mary Holloway Wilhite,” Mrs. Bowman’s class, and second place, Oliver Pattengale, for essay on Major Ambrose Whitlock, Mrs. Mooday’s class; and from Crawfordsville — first place, Amira Rose, for essay on Henry Smith Lane, Mrs. McGaughey’s class and second place, Anniston Miles, for essay “Joseph P. Allen” Mrs. McGaughey’s class.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Locals earn Wabash College degrees

Ten Montgomery County students received a bachelor of arts degree from Wabash College on May 14 during the 184th commencement exercise. • Dakota Jackson Baker, an English and philosophy double major, Crawfordsville. He graduated Cum Laude. • Camden Ryan Chadd, a history major, Crawfordsville. • Andrew Link Gonczarow, an economics...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Haas-Reimondo

Darren and Tami Haas of Crawfordsville are excited to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Tayla Alease Haas, to John Robert Reimondo, son of Rob and Nicki Reimondo of Crawfordsville. The bride-elect is a 2019 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. She will graduate from Indiana State University...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Bauer Family Resources Hosting Celebration on June 23

On Thursday, June 23, Bauer Family Resources will be hosting a celebration, An Evening of Grace, to honor the legacy of their founder Grace Bauer (1880-1954) and to release the agency’s vision for the future. In 1929 the first Tippecanoe County Probation Officer, Grace Bauer, founded the Community House...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Annexation requests move forward

Two parcels of land on the city’s south side moved forward in the annexation process. Members of the annexation committee of the Crawfordsville Common Council met Monday to consider a fiscal plan resolution as well as ordinance to annex the two properties. The first parcel is 5.64 acres at 1812 S. U.S. 231, which is the site of Stevenson Ace Hardware. The second parcel is 68.35 acres of farm ground located on County Road 150S, owned by the Ruth A. Leaming Living Trust.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Eutsler receives Efroymson prize, scholarship

First year Butler University student Abigail Eutsler of Linden received the Efroymson Prize for Diversity in Vocal Performance. In addition to a cash award, the prize includes a major vocal performance opportunity during the Fall semester. Eutsler intends to donate a portion of the prize money to the School of...
LINDEN, IN
Journal Review

Shane Elmore

Shane Alexander Elmore of Indianapolis passed away suddenly on Friday, June 3, 2022, at home. He was 26. Shane liked computers and anime. He loved to ride his bicycle around Broad Ripple, where he lived. He loved animals, especially his cat North, which he was very fond of. Born Aug....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: June 9, 2022

• Drug investigation in the 100 block of West Pike Street — 1:39 a.m. • Theft in the 900 block of South State Road 47 — 10:01 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 600 block of Indian Springs Road — 11:08 a.m. • Personal injury crash at...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Celebrate summer with your local library and museum

Hello dear readers! Did you know that the Crawfordsville Public Library and the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County have a full calendar of activities and events for the months of June and July? We provide lots of fun and learning for all ages for free (or at an extremely low cost). Let me tell you all about it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Locals named to Wabash Dean’s List

Wabash College has announced that nine Montgomery County area students are on the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. • Owen M. Bennett, sophomore, Crawfordsville. • Drake R. Hayes, sophomore, Crawfordsville. • Oscar Jacome Huesca, freshman, Crawfordsville. • Richard Pan, sophomore, Crawfordsville. • Gavin J. Rich, senior, Crawfordsville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Flower Lovers Club

The Flower Lovers Club held their June meeting at Milligan Park. President Karen Cook opened the meeting with a prayer. Hostesses were Sharon Barton, Trish Schwabe, Annette Emerson and Sandy Lewien. Thirty one members were present. Roll call was your favorite flavor of ice cream. June birthdays were recognized. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Lyon makes Bradley University Dean’s List

PEORIA, Illinois — Ethan Lyon of Crawfordsvlle is one of 1700 students who was named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Lyon is majoring in Management Information Systems Business Analytics. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5...
BRADLEY, IL
Journal Review

McGrady named to Dean’s List at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Cami McGrady of Hillsboro is one of the 781 students placed on the Dean’s List at Butler University for the spring semester. Any degree-seeking undergraduate student earning at least 12 academic hours of grade credit in a given semester may be placed on the Dean’s List of the college of enrollment at the start of the term if the semester grade point average is in the top 20% of all eligible students in that college.
HILLSBORO, IN

