Crisis-hit Sri Lanka gets $55 million credit line from India for fertilisers

COLOMBO, June 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a $55-million credit line from India's Exim Bank for the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean nation to buy fertilisers, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.

The country of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, battling a shortage of foreign exchange that has stalled imports of essential items such as fuel, medicine and fertilisers.

