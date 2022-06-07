ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka gets $55 million credit line from India for fertilisers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmsqY_0g2hWb7200

COLOMBO, June 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a $55-million credit line from India's Exim Bank for the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean nation to buy fertilisers, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.

The country of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, battling a shortage of foreign exchange that has stalled imports of essential items such as fuel, medicine and fertilisers.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Prophet Muhammad remarks embroil India in row with Gulf states

The Indian government has become embroiled in a diplomatic row with Gulf states after two ruling party spokespeople were accused of making Islamophobic and derogatory comments insulting the prophet Muhammad. The ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) suspended its national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, and expelled its Delhi media head, Naveen Kumar...
INDIA
Fortune

Remote workers may soon be able to live and work tax-free in Bali, under a 5-year ‘digital nomad’ visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As companies like Airbnb adopt a “work-from-anywhere” model, prospective “digital nomads” need to think about where they want to base themselves. Perhaps the sun-drenched vineyards of Tuscany? The gleaming skyscrapers of Dubai?
INCOME TAX
International Business Times

'We Are Going To Die': Sri Lanka Warns Of Food Shortages

Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilisers...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Fertilisers#Indian Ocean#Colombo#Exim Bank
BBC

Nupur Sharma: The Indian woman behind offensive Prophet Muhammad comments

India is in the midst of a diplomatic nightmare over controversial comments made by a senior official from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma's remarks, made in a TV debate about 10 days ago, have incensed Indian Muslims and outraged more than a dozen...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India to ‘avenge’ ruling party’s former spokesperson’s insult to prophet

Indian federal intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide bombings over remarks by political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The terrorist organisation said in a letter that these suicide bombings would be to “avenge” the insulting remarks to the prophet Muhammad, reported The Indian Express. “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al...
INDIA
Reuters

China-Canada tensions rising again over N.Korea air patrols

BEIJING/OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada are rising again, with each country accusing the other of using their military aircraft flying near North Korea of provocation and harassment. Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry warned Canada of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Migrant Caravan in Mexico Heads for U.S. Border as Americas Summit Starts

TAPACHULA (Reuters) - Several thousand migrants, many from Venezuela, set off from southern Mexico early Monday aiming to reach the United States, timing their journey to coincide with the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week. Migration activists said the group could be one of the region's largest...
IMMIGRATION
Interesting Engineering

China's massive 2-GW orbital solar power station just got a lot closer

China is looking to space for solar energy, unlike NASA, which shelved the idea due to its complexity and cost two decades ago. According to South China Morning Post, China is slated to begin the first phase of an ambitious solar power plant development in 2028, two years ahead of the original schedule. When the time comes, a trial satellite orbiting the Earth at a distance of roughly 248 miles (400km) will be used to test the technology, a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology on Thursday explains.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy