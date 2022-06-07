ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

📈 Global Portable Particle Counter Market Updates to be Driven by the Rising Demand from the Application Segments in the Forecast Period of 2022-2031

By Curtis
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portable Particle Counter market size is growing at an accelerated pace with substantial growth rates over the past few years and is estimated that the market will grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2022 to 2031. The Global Portable Particle Counter Market report provides an...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Google Cloud partners with XPO as reach into supply chain grows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Known more for its search engine than any other product, Google is making inroads into the supply chain sector with its Google Cloud platform. Founded two years ago, Google Cloud is quickly bringing major transportation providers across modes onto its platform, and it has made strides to bring its technology expertise into the last mile as well.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Global supply chain crisis fuels push to local manufacturing as China’s appeal dims

Everyone has a story to tell about the supply chain problems that have affected the global economy, from the beginning of the pandemic through to the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. From shortages of Ikea furniture and Christmas turkeys, to the dearth of computer chips that sent the cost of secondhand cars soaring, the dislocation of a once smooth-running system has caused havoc in the global economy.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan's Nidec to Unify Chip Procurement Amid Supply Crunch

TOKYO (Reuters) -Electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Tuesday said it would combine group semiconductor purchases into a single procurement unit to strengthen ties with chip makers and ensure it could source key components amid continued uncertainty over supplies. "The chip industry environment is more uncertain than it has ever...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

TXOne Networks Expands U.S. Footprint to Address American Industry’s Growing Need for OT Zero Trust Cybersecurity to Prevent Disruption from Modern Digital Threats

IRVING, Texas & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- TXOne Networks, the global leader of operational technology (OT) zero trust cybersecurity, announced today the expansion of its Americas operations with a new U.S. office, growing team and extended channel- and customer-support activities in the region. This press release features multimedia. View...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Market Value#The Application Segments
Washington Examiner

Biden wants the US to be dependent on China for solar energy

President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to support domestic solar panel component production . He’s also stabbing domestic manufacturers in the back by announcing a two-year “bridge” that will stop the Department of Commerce from imposing new tariffs on solar panel component imports. This...
POTUS
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

ANEXT Bank Soft Launches Today As Singapore’s Newest Digital Wholesale Bank

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022-- ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, announced its soft launch today. The soft launch follows its receipt of MAS’ approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.
WORLD
Nature.com

Direct measurement of the He magnetic moments

Helium-3 has nowadays become one of the most important candidates for studies in fundamental physics1,2,3, nuclear and atomic structure4,5, magnetometry and metrology6, as well as chemistry and medicine7,8. In particular, 3He nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) probes have been proposed as a new standard for absolute magnetometry6,9. This requires a high-accuracy value for the 3He nuclear magnetic moment, which, however, has so far been determined only indirectly and with a relative precision of 12 parts per billon10,11. Here we investigate the 3He+ ground-state hyperfine structure in a Penning trap to directly measure the nuclear g-factor of 3He+ \({g}_{I}^{{\prime} }=-\,4.2550996069(30{)}_{{\rm{stat}}}(17{)}_{{\rm{sys}}}\), the zero-field hyperfine splitting \({E}_{{\rm{HFS}}}^{\exp }=-\,8,\,665,\,649,\,865.77{(26)}_{{\rm{stat}}}{(1)}_{{\rm{sys}}}\) Hz and the bound electron g-factor \({g}_{e}^{{\rm{\exp }}}=-\,2.00217741579(34{)}_{{\rm{stat}}}(30{)}_{{\rm{sys}}}\). The latter is consistent with our theoretical value \({g}_{e}^{{\rm{theo}}}=-\,2.00217741625223(39)\) based on parameters and fundamental constants from ref. 12. Our measured value for the 3He+ nuclear g-factor enables determination of the g-factor of the bare nucleus \({g}_{I}=-\,4.2552506997(30{)}_{{\rm{stat}}}(17{)}_{{\rm{sys}}}(1{)}_{{\rm{theo}}}\) via our accurate calculation of the diamagnetic shielding constant13 \({\sigma }_{{}^{3}{\mathrm{He}}^{+}}=0.00003550738(3)\). This constitutes a direct calibration for 3He NMR probes and an improvement of the precision by one order of magnitude compared to previous indirect results. The measured zero-field hyperfine splitting improves the precision by two orders of magnitude compared to the previous most precise value14 and enables us to determine the Zemach radius15 to \({r}_{Z}=2.608(24)\)"‰fm.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tailoring electron beams with high-frequency self-assembled magnetic charged particle micro optics

Tunable electromagnets and corresponding devices, such as magnetic lenses or stigmators, are the backbone of high-energy charged particle optical instruments, such as electron microscopes, because they provide higher optical power, stability, and lower aberrations compared to their electric counterparts. However, electromagnets are typically macroscopic (super-)conducting coils, which cannot generate swiftly changing magnetic fields, require active cooling, and are structurally bulky, making them unsuitable for fast beam manipulation, multibeam instruments, and miniaturized applications. Here, we present an on-chip microsized magnetic charged particle optics realized via a self-assembling micro-origami process. These micro-electromagnets can generate alternating magnetic fields of about Â±100"‰mT up to a hundred MHz, supplying sufficiently large optical power for a large number of charged particle optics applications. That particular includes fast spatiotemporal electron beam modulation such as electron beam deflection, focusing, and wave front shaping as required for stroboscopic imaging.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

US advances probe of Teslas running into emergency vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that it is upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, another sign...
CARS
thefastmode.com

Eternal Present: Innovation with the Internet of Things in a World of Future Featured

The Internet of Things (IoT) brings a heightened state of awareness, the Eternal Present, with continuous information inflows from across the value chain of enterprises. The patterns in the data are displayed on dashboards, making business leaders acutely conscious of pressing issues that can’t wait for a resolution. No longer is the enterprise blinded by unnoticed problems buried in their systems. IoT data reduces the risk of enterprises being caught off-guard when latent chinks snowball into a crisis unexpectedly. Instead, they can prepare for the Future based on the data from their operations and more.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Fortinet Intros New Network Detection and Response Offering

Fortinet this week announced FortiNDR, a new network detection and response offering that leverages powerful artificial intelligence and pragmatic analytics to enable faster incident detection and an accelerated threat response. Security operations teams are faced with advanced, persistent cybercrime that is more destructive and less predictable than ever before, an...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Room-temperature high-precision printing of flexible wireless electronics based on MXene inks

Wireless technologies-supported printed flexible electronics are crucial for the Internet of Things (IoTs), human-machine interaction, wearable and biomedical applications. However, the challenges to existing printing approaches remain, such as low printing precision, difficulty in conformal printing, complex ink formulations and processes. Here we present a room-temperature direct printing strategy for flexible wireless electronics, where distinct high-performance functional modules (e.g., antennas, micro-supercapacitors, and sensors) can be fabricated with high resolution and further integrated on various flat/curved substrates. The additive-free titanium carbide (Ti3C2Tx) MXene aqueous inks are regulated with large single-layer ratio (>90%) and narrow flake size distribution, offering metallic conductivity (~6, 900"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1) in the ultrafine-printed tracks (3 Î¼m line gap and 0.43% spatial uniformity) without annealing. In particular, we build an all-MXene-printed integrated system capable of wireless communication, energy harvesting, and smart sensing. This work opens a door for high-precision additive manufacturing of printed wireless electronics at room temperature.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy