ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

📈 Global Virus Filtration Market Updates Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2022-2031

By Curtis
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virus Filtration market size is growing at an accelerated pace with substantial growth rates over the past few years and is estimated that the market will grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2022 to 2031. The Global Virus Filtration Market report provides an exact picture...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Loop Energy Partners with ARCC to Expand into Promising Australian Hydrogen Bus Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell solutions, announces it will enter the promising Australian bus market as a supplier of fuel cell modules to Aluminium Revolutionary Chassis Company (ARCC), the developer and manufacturer of Australia’s first lightweight bolted aluminum city bus chassis. ARCC becomes Loop Energy’s first Australian customer and underlines the country’s growing interest in utilizing hydrogen-electric vehicles to achieve its emissions reduction targets.
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Global Players Flood US With Apparel Imports; 30% Surge Seen

Click here to read the full article. Virtually every major supplier participated in the growth spurt, from Asia to Africa and the Western Hemisphere. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMissguided, Peacocks Face Fallout for Stiffing SuppliersWhite House Pressured to Hold Firm on China TariffsInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BEAUTY & FASHION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 6.31 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and Others | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Motor Market by Power Rating and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 6.31 Billion. The report also identifies various factors influencing the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.69% during the predicted period. The increasing sales of electric vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets might hamper the market growth.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Key Market#Virus Filtration#Ag#Ge Healthcare Wuxi
The Guardian

Global supply chain crisis fuels push to local manufacturing as China’s appeal dims

Everyone has a story to tell about the supply chain problems that have affected the global economy, from the beginning of the pandemic through to the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. From shortages of Ikea furniture and Christmas turkeys, to the dearth of computer chips that sent the cost of secondhand cars soaring, the dislocation of a once smooth-running system has caused havoc in the global economy.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

AI-Powered Robots Are Now Cloning Pigs All By Themselves

Ever cloned a pig? Us neither, but a bunch of robots can apparently now lay claim to the accolade thanks to researchers from the University of Nankai in Tianjin, China, who created an AI-powered system to direct the service. Why? Because by taking humans (we squishy, fallible humans) out of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Grist

Although the data is thin, advocates say robotics and AI will soon revolutionize agriculture

This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Across Midwestern farms, if Girish Chowdhary has his way, farmers will someday release beagle-sized robots into their fields like a pack of hounds flushing pheasant. The robots, he says, will scurry in the cool shade beneath a wide diversity of plants, pulling weeds, planting cover crops, diagnosing plant infections, and gathering data to help farmers optimize their farms.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Juniper Research: Enterprise Cybersecurity Spend to Exceed $226 Billion Globally by 2027, as AWS & IBM Top Competitor Leaderboard

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of enterprise cybersecurity spend will exceed $226 billion in 2027; up from $179 billion in 2022. This growth of 26% over the next 5 years reflects the increasing maturity of the cybersecurity market, which continues to evolve as new threats emerge. The report identified a rising awareness of vulnerabilities, alongside emerging threats, including ransomware and DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) as key drivers behind the increasing spend.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

South African president grilled in Parliament on farm theft

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was confronted in Parliament Thursday by opposition politicians who pressed him to step down from office pending a criminal investigation into allegations that he covered up a theft from his rural game farm. Parliament members from the Economic Freedom Fighters were...
AFRICA
freightwaves.com

Google Cloud partners with XPO as reach into supply chain grows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Known more for its search engine than any other product, Google is making inroads into the supply chain sector with its Google Cloud platform. Founded two years ago, Google Cloud is quickly bringing major transportation providers across modes onto its platform, and it has made strides to bring its technology expertise into the last mile as well.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

ANEXT Bank Soft Launches Today As Singapore’s Newest Digital Wholesale Bank

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022-- ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, announced its soft launch today. The soft launch follows its receipt of MAS’ approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Selects Netcracker Managed Services

Globe Telecom, the largest mobile operator in the Philippines, has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. Globe Telecom provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers. Netcracker will deploy its operations automation framework and...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A conversation on technology transfer

This Q&A about technology transfer is intended as a useful resource to the Nature Communications readership, particularly academic scientists working in the life and physical sciences who have an interest in commercializing their research. We spoke to Dr. Andrea Crottini, Head of the Technology Transfer Office at the Ã‰cole Polytechnique FÃ©dÃ©rale de Lausanne, who provided insights into the possible avenues to pursue.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Vizgen Showcases Expansion of MERSCOPE™ In Situ Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Platform Capabilities at AGBT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today announced an expansion of its product roadmap and the availability of the Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Human Immuno-oncology data release. Vizgen’s product updates will expand sample input flexibility, propel new applications, and empower greater data insights. These updates demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to exposing the research community to the power of spatial genomics. The updates will be presented as oral and poster presentations at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2022 General Meeting, occurring June 6-9, 2022.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Eternal Present: Innovation with the Internet of Things in a World of Future Featured

The Internet of Things (IoT) brings a heightened state of awareness, the Eternal Present, with continuous information inflows from across the value chain of enterprises. The patterns in the data are displayed on dashboards, making business leaders acutely conscious of pressing issues that can’t wait for a resolution. No longer is the enterprise blinded by unnoticed problems buried in their systems. IoT data reduces the risk of enterprises being caught off-guard when latent chinks snowball into a crisis unexpectedly. Instead, they can prepare for the Future based on the data from their operations and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Highly efficient fiber-shaped organic solar cells toward wearable flexible electronics

Fiber-shaped solar cells (FSCs) show great potential to act as the power source in the wearable electronics field. Due to the unique advantages of the fiber-shaped organic solar cells (FOSCs), such as all-solid-state, ease of fabrication, and environmental friendliness, FOSCs are the strongest candidate among all types of FSCs for wearable electronics. However, the development of FOSCs is seriously lagging behind other types of FSCs. In this work, we demonstrate the efficient FOSCs with non-fullerene-acceptors (NFAs)-based light-harvesting materials. The FOSCs present efficiencies exceeding 9% under AM 1.5"‰G irradiation conditions. The performance influence factors including hole/electron transport layers, active layer, counter electrodes, solvents, and especially, the environmental humidity is systematically studied. The FOSCs not only can easily drive the electrical devices but also can be woven into the textile to charge the smartwatch. The study exhibits the great potential to apply the FOSCs as the power supply source in the wearable electronic field.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy