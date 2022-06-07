ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge Rectifier Maket Trends, And Regional Outlook To 2030

By GreekH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Bridge Rectifier market research report 2022-2030 is a historical overview and a detailed study of the current & future market trends, growth, capacity, cost structure, and key players analysis of the Business industry. The report provides a basic overview of the Bridge Rectifier market share, competitor segment with a basic...

Washington Examiner

Biden wants the US to be dependent on China for solar energy

President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to support domestic solar panel component production . He’s also stabbing domestic manufacturers in the back by announcing a two-year “bridge” that will stop the Department of Commerce from imposing new tariffs on solar panel component imports. This...
POTUS
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

Google Cloud partners with XPO as reach into supply chain grows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Known more for its search engine than any other product, Google is making inroads into the supply chain sector with its Google Cloud platform. Founded two years ago, Google Cloud is quickly bringing major transportation providers across modes onto its platform, and it has made strides to bring its technology expertise into the last mile as well.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

ANEXT Bank Soft Launches Today As Singapore’s Newest Digital Wholesale Bank

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022-- ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, announced its soft launch today. The soft launch follows its receipt of MAS’ approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.
WORLD
Ars Technica

Biden administration tries to boost domestic solar manufacturing

On Monday, the Biden administration announced a suite of policy changes intended to boost the use of solar power within the US. While each individual policy change is relatively minor, combined, the changes address everything from manufacturing and importing to installation and integration with the power grid. While the administration is continuing to try to negotiate a deal that expands renewable energy via legislation, none of the initiatives announced today requires anything beyond executive action.
POTUS
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Selects Netcracker Managed Services

Globe Telecom, the largest mobile operator in the Philippines, has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. Globe Telecom provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers. Netcracker will deploy its operations automation framework and...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Vizgen Showcases Expansion of MERSCOPE™ In Situ Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Platform Capabilities at AGBT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today announced an expansion of its product roadmap and the availability of the Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Human Immuno-oncology data release. Vizgen’s product updates will expand sample input flexibility, propel new applications, and empower greater data insights. These updates demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to exposing the research community to the power of spatial genomics. The updates will be presented as oral and poster presentations at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2022 General Meeting, occurring June 6-9, 2022.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

eDiscovery For All! How The Cloud Has Democratized Tech

EDiscovery tools featuring artificial intelligence components might appear to be the exclusive domain of big firms and well-funded legal departments. But the cloud has democratized technology for attorneys, and the tools you need may be more cost-effective than you think. So, in this episode of the Non-Eventcast, we invited Jeffrey...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Preventing a global transition to thermoacoustic instability by targeting local dynamics

The burning of fossil fuels to generate power produces harmful emissions. Lowering such emissions in gas turbine engines is possible by operating them at fuel-lean conditions. However, such strategies often fail because, under fuel-lean conditions, the combustors are prone to catastrophic high-amplitude oscillations known as thermoacoustic instability. We reveal that, as an operating parameter is varied in time, the transition to thermoacoustic instability is initiated at specific spatial regions before it is observed in larger regions of the combustor. We use two indicators to discover such inceptive regions: the growth of variance of fluctuations in spatially resolved heat release rate and its spatiotemporal evolution. In this study, we report experimental evidence of suppression of the global transition to thermoacoustic instability through targeted modification of local dynamics at the inceptive regions. We strategically arrange slots on the flame anchor, which, in turn, reduce the local heat release rate fluctuations at the inceptive regions and thus suppress the global transition to thermoacoustic instability. Our results open new perspectives for combustors that are more environmental-friendly.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Room-temperature high-precision printing of flexible wireless electronics based on MXene inks

Wireless technologies-supported printed flexible electronics are crucial for the Internet of Things (IoTs), human-machine interaction, wearable and biomedical applications. However, the challenges to existing printing approaches remain, such as low printing precision, difficulty in conformal printing, complex ink formulations and processes. Here we present a room-temperature direct printing strategy for flexible wireless electronics, where distinct high-performance functional modules (e.g., antennas, micro-supercapacitors, and sensors) can be fabricated with high resolution and further integrated on various flat/curved substrates. The additive-free titanium carbide (Ti3C2Tx) MXene aqueous inks are regulated with large single-layer ratio (>90%) and narrow flake size distribution, offering metallic conductivity (~6, 900"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1) in the ultrafine-printed tracks (3 Î¼m line gap and 0.43% spatial uniformity) without annealing. In particular, we build an all-MXene-printed integrated system capable of wireless communication, energy harvesting, and smart sensing. This work opens a door for high-precision additive manufacturing of printed wireless electronics at room temperature.
NFL
Nature.com

Rapid, adaptable and sensitive Cas13-based COVID-19 diagnostics using ADESSO

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PCR testing and antigen tests have proven critical for helping to stem the spread of its causative agent, SARS-CoV-2. However, these methods suffer from either general applicability and/or sensitivity. Moreover, the emergence of variant strains creates the need for flexibility to correctly and efficiently diagnose the presence of substrains. To address these needs we developed the diagnostic test ADESSO (Accurate Detection of Evolving SARS-CoV-2 through SHERLOCK (Specific High Sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter UnLOCKing) Optimization) which employs Cas13 to diagnose patients in 1"‰h without sophisticated equipment. Using an extensive panel of clinical samples, we demonstrate that ADESSO correctly identifies infected individuals at a sensitivity and specificity comparable to RT-qPCR on extracted RNA and higher than antigen tests for unextracted samples. Altogether, ADESSO is a fast, sensitive and cheap method that can be applied in a point of care setting to diagnose COVID-19 and can be quickly adjusted to detect new variants.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

PerkinElmer Launches BioQule NGS System to Automate Library Preparation

PerkinElmer today announced the launch of the research use only (RUO) BioQule™ NGS System – an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. By incorporating automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and robust liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System enables researchers to produce high quality NGS libraries that yield reliable, reproducible results in a variety of applications requiring genomic analysis.
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

5G’s Maturity Signals Changing Priorities Featured

Consumers are eager for 5G to move beyond the hype and deliver promised speeds but there are many other factors for carriers to consider as they look to scale their networks cost-effectively. There has been much discussion of the different characteristics of high, mid and low band 5G with respect to penetration, propagation and throughput. These differences emphasize two key metrics, power consumption and spectral efficiency, and are reasons that mid band has become the de facto gold standard of RF for building out 5G networks.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Loop Energy Partners with ARCC to Expand into Promising Australian Hydrogen Bus Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell solutions, announces it will enter the promising Australian bus market as a supplier of fuel cell modules to Aluminium Revolutionary Chassis Company (ARCC), the developer and manufacturer of Australia’s first lightweight bolted aluminum city bus chassis. ARCC becomes Loop Energy’s first Australian customer and underlines the country’s growing interest in utilizing hydrogen-electric vehicles to achieve its emissions reduction targets.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Niobium-doped layered cathode material for high-power and low-temperature sodium-ion batteries

The application of sodium-based batteries in grid-scale energy storage requires electrode materials that facilitate fast and stable charge storage at various temperatures. However, this goal is not entirely achievable in the case of P2-type layered transition-metal oxides because of the sluggish kinetics and unfavorable electrode|electrolyte interphase formation. To circumvent these issues, we propose a P2-type Na0.78Ni0.31Mn0.67Nb0.02O2 (P2-NaMNNb) cathode active material where the niobium doping enables reduction in the electronic band gap and ionic diffusion energy barrier while favoring the Na-ion mobility. Via physicochemical characterizations and theoretical calculations, we demonstrate that the niobium induces atomic scale surface reorganization, hindering metal dissolution from the cathode into the electrolyte. We also report the testing of the cathode material in coin cell configuration using Na metal or hard carbon as anode active materials and ether-based electrolyte solutions. Interestingly, the Na||P2-NaMNNb cell can be cycled up to 9.2"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 (50"‰C), showing a discharge capacity of approximately 65 mAh gâˆ’1 at 25"‰Â°C. Furthermore, the Na||P2-NaMNNb cell can also be charged/discharged for 1800 cycles at 368"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1 and âˆ’40"‰Â°C, demonstrating a capacity retention of approximately 76% and a final discharge capacity of approximately 70 mAh gâˆ’1.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

