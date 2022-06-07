📈 Global Hemostatic Agents Market Updates Report Analyzes The Segments And Provides The Relative Contribution To The Development 2022 To 2031

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PCR testing and antigen tests have proven critical for helping to stem the spread of its causative agent, SARS-CoV-2. However, these methods suffer from either general applicability and/or sensitivity. Moreover, the emergence of variant strains creates the need for flexibility to correctly and efficiently diagnose the presence of substrains. To address these needs we developed the diagnostic test ADESSO (Accurate Detection of Evolving SARS-CoV-2 through SHERLOCK (Specific High Sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter UnLOCKing) Optimization) which employs Cas13 to diagnose patients in 1"‰h without sophisticated equipment. Using an extensive panel of clinical samples, we demonstrate that ADESSO correctly identifies infected individuals at a sensitivity and specificity comparable to RT-qPCR on extracted RNA and higher than antigen tests for unextracted samples. Altogether, ADESSO is a fast, sensitive and cheap method that can be applied in a point of care setting to diagnose COVID-19 and can be quickly adjusted to detect new variants.

