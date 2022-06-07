ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

📈 Global Hemostatic Agents Market Updates Report Analyzes The Segments And Provides The Relative Contribution To The Development 2022 To 2031

By Curtis
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hemostatic Agents market size is growing at an accelerated pace with substantial growth rates over the past few years and is estimated that the market will grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2022 to 2031. The Global Hemostatic Agents Market report provides an exact picture...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 6.31 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and Others | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Motor Market by Power Rating and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 6.31 Billion. The report also identifies various factors influencing the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.69% during the predicted period. The increasing sales of electric vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets might hamper the market growth.
MARKETS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: ISIAH International And One World Products Take Next Steps Towards Commercializing Its Carbon Credit Opportunities

Isiah Thomas of ISIAH International, LLC. and CEO of One World Products, Inc. OWPC, the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, announced plans to commercialize the vast carbon credit opportunities contained within the company’s control of approximately 1.2 million acres of farmland in Colombia. “We are...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Panasonic evaluating choices of U.S. state for battery plant

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O), is evaluating which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ANEXT Bank Soft Launches Today As Singapore’s Newest Digital Wholesale Bank

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022-- ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, announced its soft launch today. The soft launch follows its receipt of MAS’ approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.
WORLD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Advancing Automation Technology Could Help Vertical Farms Achieve Profitability, Finds IDTechEx

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx has recently released "Vertical Farming 2022-2032", a market research report exploring the technology and market factors of the vertical farming industry, which has attracted much attention from investors over recent years. The vertical farming industry raised over $1 billion in funding in 2021, a record high that exceeded the combined funding generated in 2018 and 2019.
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Selects Netcracker Managed Services

Globe Telecom, the largest mobile operator in the Philippines, has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. Globe Telecom provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers. Netcracker will deploy its operations automation framework and...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Vizgen Showcases Expansion of MERSCOPE™ In Situ Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Platform Capabilities at AGBT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today announced an expansion of its product roadmap and the availability of the Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Human Immuno-oncology data release. Vizgen’s product updates will expand sample input flexibility, propel new applications, and empower greater data insights. These updates demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to exposing the research community to the power of spatial genomics. The updates will be presented as oral and poster presentations at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2022 General Meeting, occurring June 6-9, 2022.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Safety Medical Devices-Focused Retractable Tech Cuts Its Workforce

Retractable Technologies Inc RVP has reduced its workforce by approximately 16% due to the substantial completion of its facility expansion efforts and the completion of U.S. government orders to provide its products for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The staff reduction primarily affects its production, operations, and logistics departments. The reduction will...
HEALTH
thefastmode.com

Fortinet Intros New Network Detection and Response Offering

Fortinet this week announced FortiNDR, a new network detection and response offering that leverages powerful artificial intelligence and pragmatic analytics to enable faster incident detection and an accelerated threat response. Security operations teams are faced with advanced, persistent cybercrime that is more destructive and less predictable than ever before, an...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Eternal Present: Innovation with the Internet of Things in a World of Future Featured

The Internet of Things (IoT) brings a heightened state of awareness, the Eternal Present, with continuous information inflows from across the value chain of enterprises. The patterns in the data are displayed on dashboards, making business leaders acutely conscious of pressing issues that can’t wait for a resolution. No longer is the enterprise blinded by unnoticed problems buried in their systems. IoT data reduces the risk of enterprises being caught off-guard when latent chinks snowball into a crisis unexpectedly. Instead, they can prepare for the Future based on the data from their operations and more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

US advances probe of Teslas running into emergency vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that it is upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, another sign...
CARS
Motorious

Ferrari Portofino Seized In Australia

Police in New South Wales, Australia say they recently pulled a Ferrari Portofino over after it was clocked going over 200 km/h. For our American readers, that’s over 124 mph in a speed zone where the limit was posted at 110 km/h or 68 mph on June 3. However, that wasn’t the end of the troubles for the driver.
WORLD
The Associated Press

WiSA Technologies’ New 2.4 GHz Multichannel DS Audio Soundbar Module Outperforms Leading 5 GHz Modules in Independent Testing

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- WiSA Technologies, Inc. announces the results of independent lab testing of WiSA’s new DS 2.4 GHz multichannel wireless audio module which is designed specifically for soundbars with wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer. The testing compares the reliability of the DS module in a typical home environment to the reliability of two of the market-leading competitive solutions.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Loop Energy Partners with ARCC to Expand into Promising Australian Hydrogen Bus Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell solutions, announces it will enter the promising Australian bus market as a supplier of fuel cell modules to Aluminium Revolutionary Chassis Company (ARCC), the developer and manufacturer of Australia’s first lightweight bolted aluminum city bus chassis. ARCC becomes Loop Energy’s first Australian customer and underlines the country’s growing interest in utilizing hydrogen-electric vehicles to achieve its emissions reduction targets.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Rapid, adaptable and sensitive Cas13-based COVID-19 diagnostics using ADESSO

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PCR testing and antigen tests have proven critical for helping to stem the spread of its causative agent, SARS-CoV-2. However, these methods suffer from either general applicability and/or sensitivity. Moreover, the emergence of variant strains creates the need for flexibility to correctly and efficiently diagnose the presence of substrains. To address these needs we developed the diagnostic test ADESSO (Accurate Detection of Evolving SARS-CoV-2 through SHERLOCK (Specific High Sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter UnLOCKing) Optimization) which employs Cas13 to diagnose patients in 1"‰h without sophisticated equipment. Using an extensive panel of clinical samples, we demonstrate that ADESSO correctly identifies infected individuals at a sensitivity and specificity comparable to RT-qPCR on extracted RNA and higher than antigen tests for unextracted samples. Altogether, ADESSO is a fast, sensitive and cheap method that can be applied in a point of care setting to diagnose COVID-19 and can be quickly adjusted to detect new variants.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

PerkinElmer Launches BioQule NGS System to Automate Library Preparation

PerkinElmer today announced the launch of the research use only (RUO) BioQule™ NGS System – an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. By incorporating automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and robust liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System enables researchers to produce high quality NGS libraries that yield reliable, reproducible results in a variety of applications requiring genomic analysis.
ENGINEERING

