(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is planning for a hot dry summer and that means limiting some of those fireworks used in your Fourth of July celebrations. A warning issued two weeks ago has now turned into an order for an outdoor burn ban and a county decision to prohibit the sale and use of aerial fireworks with sticks (sky rockets) and missiles with fins in the unincorporated areas of the county.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO