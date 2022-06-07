ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldport, OR

School district resumes summer meal programs June 15, but with some changes

yachatsnews.com
 2 days ago

WALDPORT – The Lincoln County School District will offer breakfast and lunches again this summer at Crestview Heights and Waldport High schools, but will require children to eat the meals at the school. Meals are available at...

yachatsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

Closing out a 35-year teaching career

Retiring North Marion kindergarten teacher dubbed 'Teacher Cool' by studentsWhat makes Kindergarten Teacher Cindy Jackson, who's retiring this June, so amazing at what she does? Well, her kindergarten class says it's because she's Teacher Cool. "I like her because she's nice," notes Athena Riordan, a member of Jackson's kindergarten class. "She gets us toys, so we can play. Pretends to be Teacher Cool." What has and will always make Jackson so indelible for everyone who knows her, is that she's an experienced professional who can truly help her students grow, while also bringing joy to every situation. Jackson, who has...
MARION, OR
KVAL

Diligence urged after theft and trespassing on North Bend school campuses

NORTH BEND, Ore. - North Bend School District is preparing to take a deeper look at safety protocols on its campuses after multiple intruders have entered their campuses. School superintendent Kevin Bogatin says three individuals have entered their school buildings on three separate occasions. During two of those instances, the...
NORTH BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, OR
Education
City
Waldport, OR
County
Lincoln County, OR
Lincoln County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Education
Waldport, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
kezi.com

Signs of “severe” COVID-19 outbreak detected in North Bend wastewater

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
NORTH BEND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon State Police/Newport activity log June 2-7

SP22133505 06/02/2022 11:53 Officer #53141 SEVERSON, SCOTT. On 6/2/22 at 12PM an eastbound white Acura collided with the rear end of a parked Ford Focus at milepost 6 of Highway 18 in Otis, Oregon. Driver of white Acura provided a fraudulent driver’s license. Subject provided false information to a police officer and was arrested, cited and released. Custody initially refused medical attention then requested hospital care. I transported subject to Good Samaritan in Newport, Oregon. Vehicles were towed by Mishler Towing in Willamina, Oregon. Parked vehicle was not occupied. Owner requested vehicle towed to Salem, Oregon.
NEWPORT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whs
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Planters placed, later removed in Portland neighborhood where homeless camps were cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says

An independent expert has called on the Oregon State Hospital to step up discharges and admit patients waiting in jail more quickly to ease the continuing backlog of demand for beds. The hospital is under a federal court order to admit aid-and-assist patients within seven days. They are patients in jail awaiting mental health treatment […] The post Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Horse Virus: 'Highly contagious' disease found in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
COOS BAY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy