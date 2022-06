NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Amazon's (AMZN.O) stock split may provide some solace to shareholders who have seen the e-commerce giant's shares battered this year. Amazon shares were up 3.1% to $126.17 in afternoon trading after the 20-for-1 split, announced earlier this year but which took effect Monday. They have fallen 24% year-to-date, roughly comparable to the loss in the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), as rising interest rates slam risk appetite and pressure shares of high-growth companies.

