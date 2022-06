Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso didn’t want to play two games Monday, but it allowed her and her pitching staff to learn some lessons. After losing 7-3 to No. 5-seeded UCLA (51-10) in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series semifinals, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (57-3) stormed back in Game 2 run-ruling the Bruins 15-0 in five innings. While OU’s coach would’ve preferred extra rest, she was able to throw all three pitchers in her rotation on the largest stage in the sport, as she looks to get her bullpen more experience before the national championship series.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO