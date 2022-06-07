ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 2 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING. THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Thursday morning...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Heat Wave Coming for San Diego County

An excessive heat warning will be in effect for parts of San Diego County from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday. "That area of high pressure is going to keep sending us that offshore flow, it's going to keep warming us up. It's going to be very warm over the weekend," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Times of San Diego

Heat Wave to Bring Extreme Swelter to San Diego-Area Deserts

A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised Tuesday. From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county’s arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX26

Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about any injuries or fatalities, the military said. The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine...
CBS 8

‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#National Weather Service#Preparedness#San Gorgonio Pass#Advisories#Wfo San Diego Warnings
SFGate

Small plane crashes in backyard of Southern California home

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed into the backyard of a Southern California home on Tuesday and the pilot was hospitalized with critical burn injuries, authorities said. The fiery crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the city of Hemet, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los...
HEMET, CA
NBC San Diego

Flying Tesla Kills Woman in Kearny Mesa

San Diego police are investigating a deadly accident in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday morning, during which, they say, a man driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit and killed a woman walking on Convoy Street. The driver went flying during the crash, then plowed into a pedestrian on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 BBQ Joints in San Diego That’ll Have You Drooling

From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don’t Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that’ll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
reportwire.org

Best Hiking Trails in Southern California

The state of California offers some of the most exciting outdoor adventures that anyone can enjoy. You do not have to look far to find activities to fill your day with outdoor fun here! One of the most rewarding activities to do here is check out one of the many hiking trails in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
KPBS

New variants add challenges to latest COVID-19 wave

Coronavirus cases have tripled in San Diego between May and June. The latest slew of cases have been dominated by newer omicron "subvariants," led by the "subvariant" known as BA.2.12.1. But newer versions are already starting to take hold across the country, which could complicate travel and other social activity during the summer season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

San Diego’s Favorite Fishmonger Launches Waterfront Seafood Market in Point Loma

San Diego native and fourth generation commercial fisherman Tommy Gomes is, without a doubt, the most famous of all local fishmongers. A passionate advocate of sustainable seafood, Gomes developed a large following of chefs and community members during the 17 years he spent working for seafood wholesaler Catalina Offshore Products and parlayed his expertise into his own television show, The Fishmonger, on the Outdoor Channel, which is currently gearing up to film its third season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy