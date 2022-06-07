Pennsylvania candidate's undisclosed heart condition alarms some Democrats

Related
The outcome of the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary might not be known before June
A likely recount would mean that the race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick might not be decided until June 8, the deadline for counties to report their results to the state.
Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
Progressive Democrat John Fetterman Is Using Fox News to Take Down Dr. Oz
Fetterman's ads come just days after Senate Republicans launched political attacks on the Senate candidate.
Oz losing lead in Pennsylvania primary
Salena Zito, a columnist with the New York Post and the Washington Examiner, joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss this week’s GOP race in Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump and called him a 'would-be tyrant' says he might support the former president again 'if he apologized' for January 6
Facing a Trump-backed challenger, Rep. Tom Rice has the support of Paul Ryan, who said most Republicans "just didn't have the guts" to impeach Trump.
Biden responds to Fetterman’s PA Senate primary win
WTAJ — President Joe Biden released a statement in support of John Fetterman after winning the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in the Pa. Primary Election. Biden said the following: As Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman understands that working class families in Pennsylvania and across the country have been dealt out for far too long. […]
Pennsylvania awaits results in key midterm U.S. Senate Republican primary
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate Republican primary between TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick was still undecided on Wednesday and could drag on into next week, with a possible recount looming. Oz, whose candidacy was propelled by a late endorsement from...
BBC
Trump-backed celebrity doctor wins Pennsylvania Senate primary
Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz will run as the next Republican senator for Pennsylvania after his opponent conceded the race. Former hedge fund executive David McCormick said he could not make up the wafer-thin deficit in the recount from last month's cliff-hanger vote. Fewer than 1,000 ballots out of 1.34m...
RELATED PEOPLE
Summer Lee Faces AIPAC Spending Onslaught in Final Days of Pennsylvania Primary
At the end of March, EMILY’s List, the Democratic organization that backs women candidates who support abortion rights, commissioned a poll to test the state of the U.S. House race in Pennsylvania’s 12th District. What they found heartened them: The group’s pick, state Rep. Summer Lee, enjoyed a commanding 25-point lead over her closest competitor, attorney Steve Irwin, drawing 38 to his 13 percent. When voters were presented with more information about the candidates, Lee drew 49 percent of respondents’ support to Irwin’s 21, and a third contender, University of Pittsburgh law professor Jerry Dickinson, got 15. The poll, conducted by GQR, also found Lee holding a comfortable +29 approval rating among likely primary voters.
Recount finds Oz wins Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary by 951 votes
A recount shows that Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Dave McCormick by 951 votes in Pennsylvania's Senate GOP primary, according to the commonwealth's acting secretary of state.
GOP sets its sights on Bob Casey’s Senate seat
Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey could get a challenge from Republican David McCormick.
Fetterman airs first general election ad on Fox
The Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee's spot portrays him as a political outsider who has pushed for policies that benefit the working class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Eligible Americans due $750 payments as application deadline approaches — when to apply
APPLICATIONS are now open for a new child tax credit program, but the deadline is fast approaching. The new child tax credit is a part of Connecticut's budget bill, which was recently signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont. Applications opened on June 1, and families that are eligible for...
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
June 9 (UPI) -- FBI agents on Thursday arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, 40, was led out of his Allendale, Mich., home in handcuffs as agents conducted a search, The Detroit News reported. He faces federal...
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reveals Heart Condition Following Stroke, Democratic Primary Win
Just weeks after suffering a stroke (and, days later, securing Pennsylvania's Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate), Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has revealed he has a heart condition, publishing a letter from his doctor with further details on his health. In the letter, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said she first...
Gisele Fetterman: After stroke, John ‘is going to live a long happy life, if he does what he’s supposed to’
After Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman was sidelined from the campaign trail last month after experiencing a stroke, many voters are concerned about his health ahead of the November election. NBC News' Dasha Burns spoke with Fetterman's wife Gisele about whether the lieutenant governor will be healthy enough to run against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz of "The Dr. Oz Show" in November.June 8, 2022.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0