ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Three former Michigan State players make the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVH9X_0g2hTc6O00
USA TODAY Sports

Three Spartans have the chance to represent Michigan State football in the College Football Hall of Fame in its 2023 class.

They will look to join the 10 Spartans players (14 with ties to the program overall) already enshrined, the most recent being Lorenzo White in 2019.

Below, we look at each player with Michigan State ties who made the ballot for 2023.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

List

Flozell Adams

Flozell Adams wan an All-American for the Spartans in 1997 while being named the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year. He was a five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Darryl Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EKIF_0g2hTc6O00
Lansing State Journal

Darryl Rogers helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten championship in 1978. He had a 129-84-7 record as a head coach in college football.

Gideon Smith

Gideon Smith was the first African-American athlete to play intercollegiate sports at MSU. He was a three-year letter-winner from 1913-15. He was the head coach at Hampton University from 1921-40 where he helped lead the team to a 1922 Black college national championship.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brewster
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy