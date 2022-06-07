Three former Michigan State players make the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class

USA TODAY Sports

Three Spartans have the chance to represent Michigan State football in the College Football Hall of Fame in its 2023 class.

They will look to join the 10 Spartans players (14 with ties to the program overall) already enshrined, the most recent being Lorenzo White in 2019.

Below, we look at each player with Michigan State ties who made the ballot for 2023.

List

Flozell Adams

Flozell Adams wan an All-American for the Spartans in 1997 while being named the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year. He was a five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Darryl Rogers

Lansing State Journal

Darryl Rogers helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten championship in 1978. He had a 129-84-7 record as a head coach in college football.

Gideon Smith

Gideon Smith was the first African-American athlete to play intercollegiate sports at MSU. He was a three-year letter-winner from 1913-15. He was the head coach at Hampton University from 1921-40 where he helped lead the team to a 1922 Black college national championship.