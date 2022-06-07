ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Blood Pressure Monitor Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2019 to 2027

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Blood pressure can be defined as a force that is exerted by flowing blood on the walls of vessels as heart pumps it. If the blood pressure increases about the normal pressure, it may lead to several health problems such as diabetes, heart attack, stroke, peripheral vascular...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

ECG Telemetry Devices Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Advancements in cardiovascular treatments have been at the forefront of growth within the global ECG telemetry devices market. The domain of cardiovascular health has evolved by leaps and bounds over the past decades. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease has transcended as an eyeopener for the medical industry that is unable to suffice the healthcare requisite that have emerged with the pandemic.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Smart Medical Devices Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2021 - 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global smart medical devices market was valued at US$ 48.6 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Smart medical devices are electronic devices, which are portable, have a processing system, memory to store data, and sensors to diagnose and monitor activity and can exchange the data. Smart medical devices help physicians to detect various diseases from various vital signs of the body and to monitor the various chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. These devices also help individuals to keep track of health and fitness. These devices reduce the workload of the healthcare provider by tracking patient health remotely and take quick action on available data.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Ear Care Market Growth Insights | Global Industry Overview [2020-2030]

The human ear is one of the most sensitive components in the human body and needs to be treated with care. With increasing ear injuries and diseases related to the ear owing to the extreme use of unsuitable products, the ear care market is gaining importance across the globe among consumers as well as healthcare professionals. Ear care generally involves the cleaning of the ear wax and maintaining hygiene of the ear in order to guarantee clear hearing. The crème players operating in this market are incessantly focusing on publicity and marketing activities with the help of attractive advertising campaigns. This, trend of attractive advertising is likely to have a long terms positive impact on the global ear care market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hepatitis C Market Insights by Size, Share and Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The growing inclination towards molecular diagnostics from conventional technologies has boosted all medical procedures to cut down dispatch time for results. Genetic tests are conducted for testing the presence of hepatitis via molecular diagnostics so as to substantiate the accuracy of the disease and the amount of damage it has done to the body of the patient.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Malaria Treatment Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans. People who get malaria are typically very sick with high fevers, shaking chills, and flu-like illness. Usually, people get malaria by being bitten by an infective female Anopheles mosquito.
WILMINGTON, DE
MedicalXpress

Low stroke risk in patients with very narrowed neck arteries

The risk of having a future stroke caused by a severe blockage in an artery in the neck that is not currently causing any symptoms is so low that most patients with this condition—asymptomatic carotid stenosis—could potentially be treated with the newest medications and may not require surgery, new Kaiser Permanente research suggests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
heart.org

Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were being treated for high blood pressure with medication from the class of drugs called RAAS inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of a ruptured aneurysm compared to those who took other blood pressure medications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study recommends that liver cirrhosis patients be educated on hepatic venous pressure gradient procedure

Just like the hypertension that people develop when their blood pressure increases, the increase of blood pressure in the main vein that supplies blood to the liver, called the portal vein, is also a dangerous situation. This condition, called portal hypertension, is the main side effect of liver cirrhosis, and the development of complications like ascites, hepatic encephalopathy and variceal hemorrhage are dependent on the severity of this hypertension. Recording portal hypertension is therefore crucial when studying the effect of drugs used to treat cirrhosis and for predicting patient prognosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Higher fish consumption may be associated with increased melanoma risk: study

Eating higher levels of fish, including tuna and non-fried fish, appears to be associated with a greater risk of malignant melanoma, suggests a large study of US adults published in Cancer Causes & Control. Eunyoung Cho, the corresponding author said: "Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the U.S....
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researcher finds that deep nerve stimulation consistently reduces blood pressure

A University of Houston biomedical engineer is expanding the study of wireless electrodes to treat hypertension and is reporting that blood pressure and renal sympathetic nerve activity (RSNA) is controlled by bioelectronic treatment. RSNA is often increased in hypertension and renal disease. Using a custom-wired electrode, Mario Romero-Ortega, Cullen Endowed...
HOUSTON, TX
biospace.com

Eli Lilly's Phase III Atopic Dermatitis Drug Touts Significant Skin Clearance

One year after beginning clinical trials, Eli Lilly and Company's announced its candidate drug for atopic dermatitis demonstrated significant safety and efficacy. Topline data from the Phase III ADvocate 1 and 2 studies on the investigational IL-13 inhibitor lebrikizumab showed that eight out of ten patients living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis maintained skin clearance in the 12 months they received treatment. Clinical response was measured using EASI-75 (Eczema Area Severity Index).
HEALTH
biospace.com

Lilly & Boehringer’s Diabetes Drug Slashes Hospitalization Risk for HF by 50%

Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim presented data at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2022 in New Orleans, suggesting their Jardiance (empagliflozin) demonstrated a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure by 50% in adults with type 2 diabetes. The partners presented data from two analyses of the final U.S....
DIABETES
Nature.com

Differences in complication patterns in subgroups of type 2 diabetes according to insulin resistance and beta-cell function

This study aimed to determine whether the patterns of diabetic complications differed when patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) were simply classified according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. This observational study included 8861 patients with T2DM who underwent concurrent testing for fasting glucose, fasting insulin, and one or more diabetic complications. We categorized the patients into four groups according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. Compared with the reference group (mild insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction), the "severe beta-cell dysfunction" group had lower odds of chronic kidney disease [adjusted odds ratios (aOR) 0.611]. The "severe insulin resistance" group had higher odds of carotid artery plaque presence (aOR 1.238). The "severe insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction" group had significantly higher odds of large fiber neuropathy (aOR 1.397, all p"‰<"‰0.05). After a median of five years of follow-up, this group distinction did not lead to a difference in risk of new diabetic retinopathy or chronic kidney disease. In addition, there was no significant difference among the groups in plaque progression risk over 8"“10Â years in the longitudinal follow-up analysis. The patterns of complications differ when patients with T2DM are classified according to insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction. However, there were no differences in the risk of developing new complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Population Health Management Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global population health management market was valued at US$ 25.9 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028. Population health management is the collection of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Digital Health Market to Expand at 18.3% CAGR During 2021-2028, Increase in Adoption of Digital Health Products by Health Care Providers to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global digital health market was valued at US$ 307.7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2028. The global digital health market is driven by increase in incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases; rise in adoption of digital health products by health care providers, and surge in government initiatives. Digital health is technology-enabled care that involves the convergence of digital media, health technology, and mobile devices. It is designed to help patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals access the relevant data easily and improve the quality of both social and individual health.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Medical Tourism Market to Become a Worth US$ 154.4 Bn by the End of 2027, Rise in Compliance to International Quality Standards to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The concept of medical tourism has opened the door for accessibility to highly advanced medical technologies and broader treatment options to major population around the world. This factor is expected to fuel the expansion opportunities in the global medical tourism market during the forecast period 2019 to 2027, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients [API] Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 331.3 Bn by 2031, Increase in Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market was valued at US$ 168 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031. An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is any substance or mixture of substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP) that is intended to provide pharmacological action or to otherwise have a direct impact in the diagnosis, remedy, mitigation, therapy, or prevention of disease, or to have a direct effect in repairing, correcting, or altering physiological functions in humans.
WILMINGTON, DE

