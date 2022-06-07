Blood Pressure Monitor Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2019 to 2027

This study aimed to determine whether the patterns of diabetic complications differed when patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) were simply classified according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. This observational study included 8861 patients with T2DM who underwent concurrent testing for fasting glucose, fasting insulin, and one or more diabetic complications. We categorized the patients into four groups according to insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function. Compared with the reference group (mild insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction), the "severe beta-cell dysfunction" group had lower odds of chronic kidney disease [adjusted odds ratios (aOR) 0.611]. The "severe insulin resistance" group had higher odds of carotid artery plaque presence (aOR 1.238). The "severe insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction" group had significantly higher odds of large fiber neuropathy (aOR 1.397, all p"‰<"‰0.05). After a median of five years of follow-up, this group distinction did not lead to a difference in risk of new diabetic retinopathy or chronic kidney disease. In addition, there was no significant difference among the groups in plaque progression risk over 8"“10Â years in the longitudinal follow-up analysis. The patterns of complications differ when patients with T2DM are classified according to insulin resistance and beta-cell dysfunction. However, there were no differences in the risk of developing new complications.

