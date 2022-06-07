ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uterine Cancer Therapies and Diagnostic Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Uterine cancer is the most common cancer that occurs in the female reproductive system. It is a malignant tumor that starts in the cells of the uterus and can spread to other parts of the body. According to a study by the American Cancer Society (ACS), uterine...

MedicalXpress

Next-generation immunotherapy drug shows continued promise in several advanced-stage cancers

Initial study results show that an experimental drug, called nemvaleukin alfa, when used alone or in combination with another anticancer drug (pembrolizumab) may be effective in treating several types of late-stage cancers in some patients. Both drugs are immunotherapies, medications designed to help the body's immune defense system detect and...
biospace.com

Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market | Global Industry Overview [Forecast Period (2020-2030)]

Since an escalating number of patients are being diagnosed with cancer every day, the global demand for gene therapy and antisense drugs is bound to multiply. The growing incidence of health conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and high cholesterol is also boosting the demand for gene therapy and antisense drugs. Several new drugs and therapies have been making their debut in the global gene therapy and antisense drugs market of recent.
biospace.com

Peptide Therapeutics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% During 2019 - 2027, Rise in Focus on R&D and Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders among people worldwide is projected to augment the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market. Peptides are the blend of at least two amino corrosive monomers connected by amide bonds. Specialists have shown that peptides are recognized from proteins based on size. As a benchmark, atoms with under 50 amino acids are considered peptides. Peptides act by restricting to explicit cell surface receptors and mirrors like receptor ligands and help in the treatment of sicknesses by following up on the cell film.
biospace.com

Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2020-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The gastric cancer drugs market is expected to garner exceptional growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the rising cases of gastric cancer across the globe. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 27,600 cases of stomach/gastric cancer will be diagnosed in 2020 and more than 11,010 people will die from this cancer type. These statistics highlight the growing cases of cancer and the need to eliminate it.
biospace.com

Blood Pressure Monitor Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2019 to 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Blood pressure can be defined as a force that is exerted by flowing blood on the walls of vessels as heart pumps it. If the blood pressure increases about the normal pressure, it may lead to several health problems such as diabetes, heart attack, stroke, peripheral vascular disease, hypertension, and other cardiovascular problems. The global blood pressure monitor market is expected to witness a highly promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period as sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles are causing hypertension problems among global population.
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
MedicalXpress

Promising compound kills range of hard-to-treat cancers by targeting a previously undiscovered vulnerability

A compound, developed by a team including scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, kills a range of hard-to-treat cancer types in petri dishes and animal models by targeting a previously unexploited vulnerability, a new study reports. The findings, published in Nature Cancer, could eventually lead to new drugs to fight these cancers, which currently have few effective treatments.
Cancer Health

What to Know About Bladder Cancer

University of Colorado Cancer Center member Janet Kukreja, MD, assistant professor of urology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, is taking part in this weekend’s Walk to End Bladder Cancer along with her office staff, fellow physicians, and even some of her patients. For this year’s “virtual” event, hosted by the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network to kick off Bladder Cancer Awareness Month in May, participants walk in their own cities at their own pace, sharing their progress with others around the country.
Medical News Today

Ovarian cancer risk after a hysterectomy

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a person’s uterus, and in some cases, other reproductive tissues. A hysterectomy can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. However, it does not eliminate the risk entirely. Ovarian cancer is cancer that develops in the ovaries. These are female reproductive organs...
MedicalXpress

Blood test predicts response to immunotherapy

A blood-based tumor biomarker can predict the benefit of immunotherapy to patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. "The findings from this study will help us identify and design better blood-based biomarkers in immuno-oncology," said Young Kwang Chae, MD, MPH, MBA, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and a co-author of the study.
Breakthrough COVID infections more likely in cancer and Alzheimer's patients, studies find

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases resulting in infections, hospitalizations and deaths are significantly more likely in cancer and Alzheimer's patients, according to two new studies from researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. People within these diseases are often more susceptible to infection in general, the researchers explained, and...
MedicineNet.com

Is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a form of soft tissue sarcoma that begins in the digestive system. Soft tissue sarcomas form in soft tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, nerves, tendons, and cartilage. The most frequent mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal system is a gastrointestinal stromal...
Nature.com

L1CAM and laminin vascular network: Association with the high-risk replacement histopathologic growth pattern in uveal melanoma liver metastases

The replacement histopathologic growth pattern (rHGP) in melanoma liver metastases connotes an aggressive phenotype (vascular co-option; angiotropic extravascular migratory spread) and adverse prognosis. Herein, replacement and desmoplastic HGP (dHGP) were studied in uveal melanoma liver metastases (MUM). In particular, L1CAM and a "laminin vascular network" were detected at the advancing front of 14/20 cases (p"‰="‰0.014) and 16/20 cases (p"‰="‰6.4e"“05) rHGPs, respectively, but both were absent in the dHGP (8/8 cases) (p"‰="‰0.014, and p"‰="‰6.3e"“05, respectively). L1CAM highlighted progressive extension of angiotropic melanoma cells along sinusoidal vessels in a pericytic location (pericytic mimicry) into the hepatic parenchyma. An inverse relationship between L1CAM expression and melanin index (p"‰="‰0.012) suggested differentiation toward an amelanotic embryonic migratory phenotype in rHGP. Laminin labeled the basement membrane zone interposed between sinusoidal vascular channels and angiotropic melanoma cells at the advancing front. Other new findings: any percentage of rHGP and pure rHGP had a significant adverse effect on metastasis-specific overall survival (p"‰="‰0.038; p"‰="‰0.0064), as well as predominant rHGP (p"‰="‰0.0058). Pure rHGP also was associated with diminished metastasis-free survival relative to dHGP (p"‰="‰0.040), possibly having important implications for mechanisms of tumor spread. In conclusion, we report for the first time that L1CAM and a laminin vascular network are directly involved in this high-risk replacement phenotype. Further, this study provides more detailed information about the adverse prognostic effect of the rHGP in MUM.
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
verywellhealth.com

Prurigo Nodularis and Cancer: What’s the Link?

Everyone’s had an itch they just needed to scratch. But in some cases, these itches are extreme and can lead to the development of large bumps called prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a long-lasting itchy inflammatory skin disease. It shows up as circular bumps on the arms, legs, upper back, and abdomen. It can be scabby or scaly and flesh-colored, pink, red, black, or brown. There can be bleeding where the bumps have been scratched open. It has been linked to some cancers and cancer treatments.
biospace.com

Novartis Latest Target in Cyberattack Extortion Plot

Novartis has fallen victim to a cyberattack. The Swiss pharma giant’s data was hijacked by a well-known online extortion ring dubbed Industrial Spy. First reported by IT news site Bleeping Computer, the hacking group claimed they stole data related to DNA and RNA-based drug technologies. Industrial Spy attempted to sell the data on their Dark Web marketplace for $500,000 in crypto-currency. The gang claimed the data was stolen “directly from the laboratory environment of the manufacturing plant,” Bleeping Computer said.
