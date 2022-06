Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global smart medical devices market was valued at US$ 48.6 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Smart medical devices are electronic devices, which are portable, have a processing system, memory to store data, and sensors to diagnose and monitor activity and can exchange the data. Smart medical devices help physicians to detect various diseases from various vital signs of the body and to monitor the various chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. These devices also help individuals to keep track of health and fitness. These devices reduce the workload of the healthcare provider by tracking patient health remotely and take quick action on available data.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO