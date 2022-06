Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Blood pressure can be defined as a force that is exerted by flowing blood on the walls of vessels as heart pumps it. If the blood pressure increases about the normal pressure, it may lead to several health problems such as diabetes, heart attack, stroke, peripheral vascular disease, hypertension, and other cardiovascular problems. The global blood pressure monitor market is expected to witness a highly promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period as sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles are causing hypertension problems among global population.

