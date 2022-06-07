ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Molecular Spectroscopy Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2030

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The global molecular spectroscopy market is expected to observe promising growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The growing adoption of molecular spectroscopy across the pharmaceutical sector may bring tremendous growth prospects between 2020 and 2030. The overwhelming growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and the...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The report details an exhaustive account of this market along with numerous associated factors. Some of the factors included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2026. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the global stem cell manufacturing market, as well for those who intend to establish themselves in this environment.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Blood Pressure Monitor Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2019 to 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Blood pressure can be defined as a force that is exerted by flowing blood on the walls of vessels as heart pumps it. If the blood pressure increases about the normal pressure, it may lead to several health problems such as diabetes, heart attack, stroke, peripheral vascular disease, hypertension, and other cardiovascular problems. The global blood pressure monitor market is expected to witness a highly promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period as sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles are causing hypertension problems among global population.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Biosurgery Market Size, Shares, Trends and Global Overview [2020-2030]

Biosurgery, comprising of different technologies and surgical techniques meant to reduce intra- and post-operative complications by facilitating hemostasis and tissue sealing, also finds application in hard tissue regeneration in orthobiologics. Biosurgery products contain primarily semi-synthetic, synthetic, or natural materials that help is sealing surgical incisions and bring about tissue repairs....
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
biospace.com

Anti-aging Market is Predicted to Hit US$ 284.8 Bn by 2028, Increasing Awareness of Aging Signs in Younger Generation Driving Global Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global anti-aging market was valued at US$ 163.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. Aging is defined as cycles of biochemical activities in the body caused by factors, which affect the body over a period internally as well as externally and leads to degeneration of body affecting beauty, health, and fitness of an individual. The anti-aging market has evolved over the centuries and modern technology has contributed with widening its reach in products, services, and devices. Anti-aging products provide a market, which has high adoption as it, is comparatively affordable and available than services and devices.
WILMINGTON, DE
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Nmr
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
ENGINEERING
The Detroit Free Press

One-time tourist hotspot to supply key electric car battery ingredient for Stellantis

Chrysler parent Stellantis plans to get a substantial amount of the lithium needed for its electric vehicle batteries from a former tourist mecca in California. The automaker announced a deal Thursday with Controlled Thermal Resources, which has offices in California and Australia, to supply “battery grade lithium hydroxide” for use in EV production in North America. That means Stellantis, which also controls the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, will join General Motors, which...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Ultrasensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at room temperature by plasmon-enhanced single-molecule fluorescence

Sensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at the nanometer scale has promising potential applications involving miniaturized devices in many areas, such as geological exploration, military reconnaissance, and ultrasound imaging. However, sensitive detection of weak acoustic signals with high spatial resolution at room temperature has become a major challenge. Here, we report a nanometer-scale system for acoustic detection with a single molecule as a probe based on minute variations of its distance to the surface of a plasmonic gold nanorod. This system can extract the frequency and amplitude of acoustic vibrations with experimental and theoretical sensitivities of 10"‰pm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and 10"‰fm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. This approach provides a strategy for the optical detection of acoustic waves based on molecular spectroscopy without electromagnetic interference. Moreover, such a small nano-acoustic detector with 40-nm size can be employed to monitor acoustic vibrations or read out the quantum states of nanomechanical devices.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
China
Nature.com

Deep learning study of tyrosine reveals that roaming can lead to photodamage

Amino acids are among the building blocks of life, forming peptides and proteins, and have been carefully 'selected' to prevent harmful reactions caused by light. To prevent photodamage, molecules relax from electronic excited states to the ground state faster than the harmful reactions can occur; however, such photochemistry is not fully understood, in part because theoretical simulations of such systems are extremely expensive-with only smaller chromophores accessible. Here, we study the excited-state dynamics of tyrosine using a method based on deep neural networks that leverages the physics underlying quantum chemical data and combines different levels of theory. We reveal unconventional and dynamically controlled 'roaming' dynamics in excited tyrosine that are beyond chemical intuition and compete with other ultrafast deactivation mechanisms. Our findings suggest that the roaming atoms are radicals that can lead to photodamage, offering a new perspective on the photostability and photodamage of biological systems.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Expanded Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Platform Provides All-in-One Toxicology Solution

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, is providing forensic toxicologists, clinical research toxicologists, employee drug testing facilities, and wellness organizations with an all-in-one liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) toxicology solution to keep pace with the ever-changing landscape of emerging and illicit drugs. The expansion of the Thermo...
HEALTH
Grist

Although the data is thin, advocates say robotics and AI will soon revolutionize agriculture

This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Across Midwestern farms, if Girish Chowdhary has his way, farmers will someday release beagle-sized robots into their fields like a pack of hounds flushing pheasant. The robots, he says, will scurry in the cool shade beneath a wide diversity of plants, pulling weeds, planting cover crops, diagnosing plant infections, and gathering data to help farmers optimize their farms.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Interlayer shear coupling in bilayer graphene

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2022) Cite this article. The interfacial shear coupling (ISC) governs the relative in-plane deformations of layered two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) materials, which is significant for both the fundamental theory of solid mechanics and the stability design of 2D devices. Here we study the representative ISC of 2D vdW stacks using bilayer graphene (BLG) and isotope-labeled Raman spectroscopy. The results show that under uniaxial tensile strain, the ISC between two graphene layers evolves sequentially with bonding, sliding and debonding process, and the corresponding interfacial shear strength is inversely proportional to the sample size. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations demonstrate the origin of this inverse proportionality as stronger interlayer vdW interaction induced by the edge lattices and atoms of BLG that have more degrees of freedom. These results not only provide new fundamental insights into the multiscale interpretation of macroscopic interfacial shear properties of 2D vdW stacks but also have great potential in guiding the design of graphene-based composite materials and flexible 2D electronics.
CHEMISTRY
The Associated Press

Vizgen Showcases Expansion of MERSCOPE™ In Situ Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Platform Capabilities at AGBT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today announced an expansion of its product roadmap and the availability of the Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Human Immuno-oncology data release. Vizgen’s product updates will expand sample input flexibility, propel new applications, and empower greater data insights. These updates demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to exposing the research community to the power of spatial genomics. The updates will be presented as oral and poster presentations at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2022 General Meeting, occurring June 6-9, 2022.
ECONOMY
technologynetworks.com

Advanced HPLC Column Delivers Improved Separation Performance and Protein Identification

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, is providing proteomics and biopharmaceutical research laboratories with a new micro-pillar array column as part of an end-to-end LC-MS workflow that will simplify complex bottom-up proteomics analyses. The Thermo Scientific µPAC Neo HPLC Column will initially be available to pre-order...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Wavelike electronic energy transfer in donor"“acceptor molecular systems through quantum coherence

Quantum-coherent intermolecular energy transfer is believed to play a key role in light harvesting in photosynthesis and photovoltaics. So far, a direct, real-space demonstration of quantum coherence in donor"“acceptor systems has been lacking because of the fragile quantum coherence in lossy molecular systems. Here, we precisely control the separations in well-defined donor"“acceptor model systems and unveil a transition from incoherent to coherent electronic energy transfer. We monitor the fluorescence from the heterodimers with subnanometre resolution through scanning tunnelling microscopy induced luminescence. With decreasing intermolecular distance, the dipole coupling strength increases and two new emission peaks emerge: a low-intensity peak blueshifted from the donor emission, and an intense peak redshifted from the acceptor emission. Spatially resolved spectroscopic images of the redshifted emission exhibit a Ïƒ antibonding-like pattern and thus indicate a delocalized nature of the excitonic state over the whole heterodimer due to the in-phase superposition of molecular excited states. These observations suggest that the exciton can travel coherently through the whole heterodimer as a quantum-mechanical wavepacket. In our model system, the wavelike quantum-coherent transfer channel is three times more efficient than the incoherent channel.
PHYSICS
TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy