Environment

Avoid the Spark – Safely Dispose of Batteries

Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago

Improper disposal of batteries can cause fires, putting people and property at risk. Across the country, the disposal of rechargeable batteries in household garbage has led to an increase in the number of fires on garbage trucks and at recycling and waste disposal facilities, resulting in millions of dollars in physical damage and putting lives in danger.

Safely dispose of batteries at a drop-off site near you to prevent fires and keep workers safe. The City accepts batteries at its Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling Center at 3224 Colvin Street. The Center is open two days a week, Mondays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., year-round. Certain hardware stores and electronics stores in the City also take back rechargeable batteries for safe disposal and recycling. Residents can use the City’s ‘What Goes Where’ tool to find additional drop-off locations.

While alkaline batteries (e.g. AA, AAA batteries) can be safely disposed of in the trash, all other batteries should be taken to a drop-off site for disposal. This includes rechargeable batteries, which are commonly found in cordless power tools, cellphones, laptops, tablets, two-way radios, biomedical equipment, children’s toys, singing greeting cards, remotes, e-cigarettes, and more.

In January 2019, City Council adopted the City's 20-year WasteSmart Strategic Plan. One of the action items identified was to conduct recycle right education campaign on specific recycling contaminations.

For more information on battery disposal and other actions you can take to keep our recycling stream clean, please visit alexandriava.gov/ResourceRecovery.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3673.

