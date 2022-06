Dive into the varied forms and attributes of the popular and diverse world of hydrangeas on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Irene Palmer, with the NC State Mountain Crop Improvement Lab in Mills River, NC, will take attendees on a journey to explore how selective breeding has transformed these charismatic garden champions. Learn about garden standards, new varieties and the best care and maintenance you can provide to help them thrive.

