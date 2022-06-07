ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP PHOTOS: India's Assam state celebrates harvest festival

By ANUPAM NATH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAMERIMURA, India (AP) — People in India's northeastern state of Assam began celebrations Saturday for a spring festival, meant to bring in an auspicious harvest season filled with abundant crops and good health. Locals in Gamerimura village gathered to mark the usually colorful celebrations, an ancient tradition known...

