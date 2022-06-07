ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines steps up inflation fight with food tariff cuts

By Reuters
 2 days ago

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Tuesday it has extended until the end of 2022 an executive order that lowers the tariff rate for rice imported from outside Southeast Asia to 35% from 40%-50%.

Racing to tame inflation, the government also cut tariffs on corn and pork and announced the temporary removal of a 7% duty on coal imports, a key fuel in power generation.

The modified tariff schedule, initially issued last year and extended by President Rodrigo Duterte last month, was made public on Tuesday after data showed inflation in May at the highest since November 2018 and above this year's 2%-4% target band.

The Philippines, which is forecast to be the world's second-largest rice buyer this year after China, is projected to import 2.8 million tonnes for marketing year 2022/23 to cover a domestic shortfall, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The reduction brings the tariff on rice in line with the prevailing 35% rate for imports from the country's Southeast Asian neighbours.

The Philippines remains heavily dependent on Vietnam for its import requirements and also buys some volumes from Thailand.

It seldom imports from India, the world's top exporter, but Manila has recently floated the idea of diversifying its sources for cheaper supply, with Indian rice as an alternative.

Manila's decision to keep rice tariff rates low comes at a time when Thailand and Vietnam are planning to raise prices, although a top Thai industry official had raised questions over the plan's viability.

Corn tariff rates have been cut to 5%-15%, effective until end-2022 and reverting to 35%-50% next year, while tariffs on pork products will remain at a lower 15%-25% until year-end and revert to 30%-40% next year.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty and Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

China says opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China “firmly” opposes the launch of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that the Chinese government opposed any form of official contact between Taiwan and other countries. “The United States should prudently handle trade and...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Taiwan Appeals To U.S. Not To Forget Its Desire For Free Trade Deal

Taiwan's top trade negotiator appealed to the United States on Tuesday not to forget that the island wants a free trade deal, but understands this will not happen immediately and is willing to make other agreements first as "building blocks". Taiwan has long campaigned for such a deal, in what...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

