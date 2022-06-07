ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ambitious plan to restore 10% of UK seagrasses

BBC
 2 days ago

A project to restore and protect huge swathes of seagrass has been hailed the most ambitious plan of its kind in the UK. Plymouth-based charity the Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT) has launched the Blue Meadows project to care for 700 hectares of underwater meadows. This is the equivalent to...

www.bbc.com

TheConversationAU

Stinky seaweed is clogging Caribbean beaches – but a New Zealand solution could turn it into green power and fertiliser

Rotting seaweed has plagued the Caribbean for more than 10 years – but our research shows how we could clean up beaches and emissions at the same time, by turning what’s now rubbish into renewable electricity and fertiliser. Pelagic sargassum is a brown seaweed that floats at the surface of oceans, particularly in the Atlantic. Over the last decade, unprecedented amounts of this seaweed have washed up on coastlines of the Caribbean region, Gulf of Mexico, United States and West Africa, triggering human health concerns and negatively impacting the environment and economy. Recent satellite images have spotted more sargassum at sea...
ENVIRONMENT
