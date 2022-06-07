Ambitious plan to restore 10% of UK seagrasses

Rotting seaweed has plagued the Caribbean for more than 10 years – but our research shows how we could clean up beaches and emissions at the same time, by turning what’s now rubbish into renewable electricity and fertiliser. Pelagic sargassum is a brown seaweed that floats at the surface of oceans, particularly in the Atlantic. Over the last decade, unprecedented amounts of this seaweed have washed up on coastlines of the Caribbean region, Gulf of Mexico, United States and West Africa, triggering human health concerns and negatively impacting the environment and economy. Recent satellite images have spotted more sargassum at sea...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO