Jeff Pratt has been named the associate director of development for the Sam M. Walton College of Business effective June 8. “Jeff will be an integral part of the Walton College development team,” said Erin Rongers, director of development for Walton College. “With his experience in major gift fundraising and donor relations, he will bring valuable knowledge to our group. We are thrilled that he is joining us and look forward to introducing him to our donors and supporters.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO