ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix's new number one movie is being called "absurd" and "so bad it's good"

By Carrie Marshall
T3.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome films are fancy restaurant meals. And some are quick and dirty cheeseburgers. It seems that the new Netflix number one movie, Interceptor (opens in new tab), is the latter: by all accounts the tale of a woman trying to stop a nuclear attack is a terrible film, but it's terrible...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Canceled 4 More Projects

Netflix continues to put the hammer down on several of its shows. Variety reported that Netflix has canceled four shows, including a project from Ava DuVernay. The streaming service has canceled a number of projects in recent weeks, even putting an end to Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl amongst several others.
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (June 2022)

We’re halfway through the year and well into summer! Here are all of the shows new to Netflix this month of June 2022. June ushers in the arrival of the summer season, and this article is a harbinger of great new shows. Stock your watchlist with many of the shows we’ll be recommending here, and be sure to always check back every week to be updated on the new shows that come out every weekend. And finally, make sure you stock up on snacks to munch on because this month has a lot of binge-worthy shows to watch, so make sure not to get dehydrated or starve while watching. Most importantly, enjoy your time watching these new shows!
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

Netflix announces it's about to get even worse

The Netflix overhaul continues. Per The Hollywood Reporter’s insider look into major shakeups at the streaming service, the company will begin to heavily reel in its movies division, though specifics of how that will go down are still up in the air. After news of its subscriber loss sent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Movie#Guardian
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are people watching on Netflix right now? Netflix Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 16:10. "Borrego" Netflix Hours watched: 6,080,0009. "365 Days: This Day" Netflix Hours watched: 6,110,0008. "Operation Mincemeat" Netflix Hours watched: 6,720,0007. "Marmaduke" Hours watched: 7,480,0006. "Jackass 4.5" Netflix Hours watched: 12,080,0005. "Our Father" Netflix Hours watched: 13,580,0004. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix Hours watched: 15,990,0003. "Dangerous" Netflix Hours watched: 18,060,0002. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix Hours watched: 33,000,0001. "Senior Year" Netflix Hours watched: 62,420,00011
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

New on Netflix in June 2022: All the new movies and shows

Summer is nearly here, and Netflix is showing no sign of slowing down its releases as the year progresses. June is shaping up to be a good month for movies, for one thing. There's the Adam Sandler-led sports drama Hustle, the actor's first movie role since 2020's Hubie Halloween, while Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller star in sci-fi thriller Spiderhead. Plus, Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart front the action comedy The Man From Toronto – and that's just the Netflix Originals.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

Everything You Need to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and More in June 2022

It's one small step for you to pick up your remote control to take one giant leap in your television watching, so keep that in mind when Season 3 of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed astronaut drama For All Mankind touches down on June 10. This season, NASA, the Russians, and an egotistical billionaire (sound familiar?) are all racing to be the first boots on Mars, and the outer space action is more spectacular and perilous than ever. It's just one of many amazing options to check out this month on Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and more.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Netflix has lost its best show, just when I needed it the most

When conversations turn to what TV shows you’re watching, we tend to give people the headlines, the big splashy dramas that dominate most of the conversations around television. I’m no different. Right now, I’d tell you about how disappointed I was by Hulu’s lavish new biopic Pistol (opens in...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Netflix’s ‘First Kill’ Series

A supernatural love story! First Kill is a highly anticipated TV series that showcases a queer couple — with a killer twist. "When it comes time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can truly become a member of her powerful vampire family, she sets her mind on the new girl […]
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Imperfects Trailer Released by Netflix

"If we're not human, what are we?" asks the official teaser trailer for The Imperfects, a new monster sci-fi original series coming to Netflix. On Monday, the Stranger Things streamer revealed the first look at the Coming of Rage story from showrunner Dennis Heaton (Netflix's The Order) and the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. Released as part of Day 1 of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, The Imperfects teaser trailer follows first looks at Manifest Season 4, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club, and a new look at Resident Evil.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Netflix's first action-packed clip of 'The Gray Man' is here

We had our first glimpse of Ryan Gosling as a James Bond-esque CIA operative in the Russo brothers' new thriller The Gray Man in the recent trailer — and now we have an action-packed clip to sink our teeth into as well. In the new footage shared during a...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy