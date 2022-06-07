ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Woman in custody after crews respond to stabbing in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJbII_0g2hQnv000

DAYTON — A woman is in behind bars after a stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a stabbing that took place near a bus stop at Franklin Street and South Main Street around 12:10 a.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

According to an incident report, Nikita Taylor, 50, was arrested by Dayton Police Department.

Taylor faces charges of felonious assault.

The ages of the suspect and victim as well as if they were known to each other was not available.

According to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department, the male victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

We will update this story as we learn more.

WLWT 5

37-year-old man shot, killed in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Walnut Hills on Saturday, according to Cincinnati Police. The shooting occurred near the 2500 block of Gilbert Avenue around 11:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the victim was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
