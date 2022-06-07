Woman in custody after crews respond to stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is in behind bars after a stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a stabbing that took place near a bus stop at Franklin Street and South Main Street around 12:10 a.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

According to an incident report, Nikita Taylor, 50, was arrested by Dayton Police Department.

Taylor faces charges of felonious assault.

The ages of the suspect and victim as well as if they were known to each other was not available.

According to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department, the male victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group