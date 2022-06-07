Woman allegedly steals Door Dash car, crashes into South Park building

06.06.2022 | 7:33 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the black Hyundai was westbound on Logan Ave when she slammed into 5 parked vehicles. At the end of the collision, the female driver went into a street light, knocking it down. She was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. She will be tested for DUI as she is believed to be in an altered state. A male was sleeping in his truck when she hit him first. He suffered a head injury, but refused medical services and will go to a doctor in Tijuana, Mexico. 4 of the 5 cars hit are destroyed. The female’s vehicle is also heavily damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

