San Diego, CA

Woman allegedly steals Door Dash car, crashes into South Park building

 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO — A woman is in jail, accused of stealing a Door Dash driver’s car and crashing it into a building in South Park. A good Samaritan stepped in to help capture the alleged carjacker. "Car came flying down Fern Street, no brakes going 50 or...

