ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Mayors put more pressure on Gov. Ige to veto bail reform bill

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDoG9_0g2hPO5A00

Hawaii's four county mayors will hold a rally that will include the police officers union as well as unions from other cities where bail reform laws have passed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Utah man indicted for allegedly torturing guinea pigs online

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A Utah man was federally indicted Tuesday on nearly two dozen felony counts for allegedly distributing videos of him harming guinea pigs online. Samuel Webster, 18, was charged by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City with 23 felony counts related to the alleged torture of four guinea pigs that he bought from pet stores, a press release states.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Veto#Reform Laws#Politics State#Politics Governor
KHON2

2 people, dog attacked by moose in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife have confirmed that a man, woman, and dog were injured after being charged by a moose near Nederland, about 16 miles outside Boulder, on Wednesday morning. CPW said the incident happened near the West Magnolia Trailhead before 8 a.m. A...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KHON2

No end in sight to the trade wind weather pattern

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds continue to the primary factor in Hawaii weather this week. Winds will generally peak at 10-15 mph, with and increase to 20 mph this weekend. Showers will be light and focused over windward sections of each island. Overall drier than normal conditions are expected through the King Kamehameha holiday weekend.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHON2

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo crushes two home runs, Oklahoma takes 1-0 series lead in WCWS

Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma’s record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away away from successfully defended their Women’s College World Series title. Alo and Jennings each hit two home runs and top-seeded Oklahoma rolled past unseeded Texas 16-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series. […]
NORMAN, OK
KHON2

Big Wave Surfing Champion, Hawaii’s Eli Olson to make MMA debut this Friday at Trinity Sport Combat’s TK 10

Two years after Trinity Sport Combat held the final locally produced MMA card in the state of Hawaii, the Hawaii-based organization returns this Friday with Trinity Kings 10 in Kapolei. The fight card which will feature both professional and amateur bouts will be headlined by Bellator veteran, Hilo’s Toby Misech facing California’s Georgii Eivas at […]
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Suspect arrested after four stabbing incidents leave two victims dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has arrested a Kailua-Kona man in connection to two murders and two attempted murders. On Tuesday, shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to Hale Halawai Park after receiving a report of a lifeless body there. Investigations lead police to identify 24-year-old Chito Asuncion as the suspect and he […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: Top 10 best bakeries on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.  While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made pastries. Trying the many flavors of […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy