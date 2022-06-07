Correction to: Estimation of the number of people with Down syndrome in Europe
By Gert de Graaf
A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
Membrane proteins, including ion channels, receptors and transporters, are often composed of multiple subunits and can form large complexes. Their specific composition in native tissues is difficult to determine and remains largely unknown. In this study, we developed a method for determining the subunit composition of endogenous cell surface protein complexes from isolated native tissues. Our method relies on nanobody-based sensors, which enable proximity detection between subunits in time-resolved FÃ¶rster resonance energy transfer (FRET) measurements. Additionally, given conformation-specific nanobodies, the activation of these complexes can be recorded in native brain tissue. Applied to the metabotropic glutamate receptors in different brain regions, this approach revealed the clear existence of functional metabotropic glutamate (mGlu)2"“mGlu4 heterodimers in addition to mGlu2 and mGlu4 homodimers. Strikingly, the mGlu4 subunits appear to be mainly heterodimers in the brain. Overall, these versatile biosensors can determine the presence and activity of endogenous membrane proteins in native tissues with high fidelity and convenience.
Both osteoporosis and depression are major health threats, but their interrelationship is not clear. This study elucidated the associations between osteoporosis and depression while considering the temporal sequence of the diagnoses. In this cross-sectional study, data were extracted from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (2007"“2009 and 2015"“2019, n"‰="‰29,045). Osteoporosis and depression were defined by diagnoses thereof. The odds ratio (OR) of the incident osteoporosis among depression patients without a history of osteoporosis was calculated by multivariable logistic regression adjusted for potential confounders. A reverse association was also assessed. Participants were additionally stratified by their sex and age. As a result, male depression patients aged under 50Â years showed higher ORs for osteoporosis than those without depression (OR 9.16, 95% CI 1.78"“47.18). Female osteoporosis patients showed lower ORs for depression than those without osteoporosis (OR 0.71, 95% CI 0.58"“0.88), especially in women aged 50Â years and older. In the sensitivity analysis, the same results were obtained in women by their menopause status. Depression has a strong positive association with the occurrence of osteoporosis in young male adults, and osteoporosis has a negative association with the occurrence of depression in female adults.
The creators of a game featuring research-integrity puzzles hope to open up discussions among scientists. An app that makes a game out of resolving research-integrity dilemmas has been downloaded by thousands of people since its launch in 2020. The project, presented at the World Conference on Research Integrity in Cape Town, South Africa, last week, is designed to get researchers talking about issues they might previously have had to grapple with alone.
Cohort comparative study. Evaluate the suitability of satisfaction scores for the assessment of quality of care and service in spinal rehabilitation. Spinal rehabilitation department. Methods. Fifty-two inpatients participated anonymously in a large satisfaction survey, in 2017. A questionnaire containing the same questions was completed by 96 other inpatients, whose personal...
Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2022) Cite this article. Planetary and human health are inseparably connected; yet, health-care systems produce considerable amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, waste and pollution. A growing movement to measure and mitigate the health sector's own climate damage is underway, supported by national policies and clinical innovation.
Tabata Elise Ferreira CordeiroÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1299-02701,11,. Understanding gaps in academic representation while considering the intersectionality concept is paramount to promoting real progress towards a more inclusive STEM. Here we discuss ways in which STEM careers can be sown and germinated so that inclusivity can flourish. The systems of oppression...
Transplantation of B cells engineered ex vivo to secrete broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) has shown efficacy in disease models. However, clinical translation of this approach would require specialized medical centers, technically demanding protocols and major histocompatibility complex compatibility of donor cells and recipients. Here we report in vivo B cell engineering using two adeno-associated viral vectors, with one coding for Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (saCas9) and the other for 3BNC117, an anti-HIV bNAb. After intravenously injecting the vectors into mice, we observe successful editing of B cells leading to memory retention and bNAb secretion at neutralizing titers of up to 6.8"‰Âµg"‰mlâˆ’1. We observed minimal clustered regularly interspaced palindromic repeats (CRISPR)"“Cas9 off-target cleavage as detected by unbiased CHANGE-sequencing analysis, whereas on-target cleavage in undesired tissues is reduced by expressing saCas9 from a B cell-specific promoter. In vivo B cell engineering to express therapeutic antibodies is a safe, potent and scalable method, which may be applicable not only to infectious diseases but also in the treatment of noncommunicable conditions, such as cancer and autoimmune disease.
While much research has highlighted phenotypic heterogeneity in obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), less work has focused on heterogeneity in neural activity. Conventional neuroimaging approaches rely on group averages that assume homogenous patient populations. If subgroups are present, these approaches can increase variability and can lead to discrepancies in the literature. They can also obscure differences between various subgroups. To address this issue, we used unsupervised machine learning to identify subgroup clusters of patients with OCD who were assessed by task-based fMRI. We predominantly focused on activation of cognitive control and performance monitoring neurocircuits, including three large-scale brain networks that have been implicated in OCD (the frontoparietal network, cingulo-opercular network, and default mode network). Participants were patients with OCD (n"‰="‰128) that included both adults (ages 24"“45) and adolescents (ages 12"“17), as well as unaffected controls (n"‰="‰64). Neural assessments included tests of cognitive interference and error processing. We found three patient clusters, reflecting a "normative" cluster that shared a brain activation pattern with unaffected controls (65.9% of clinical participants), as well as an "interference hyperactivity" cluster (15.2% of clinical participants) and an "error hyperactivity" cluster (18.9% of clinical participants). We also related these clusters to demographic and clinical correlates. After post-hoc correction for false discovery rates, the interference hyperactivity cluster showed significantly longer reaction times than the other patient clusters, but no other between-cluster differences in covariates were detected. These findings increase precision in patient characterization, reframe prior neurobehavioral research in OCD, and provide a starting point for neuroimaging-guided treatment selection.
Recent work has highlighted a lack of diversity in genomic studies. However, less attention has been given to epigenomics. Here, we show that epigenomic studies are lacking in diversity and propose several solutions to address this problem. Research in diverse populations is critical for understanding disease etiology and risk. Several...
Third-party punishment of antisocial others is unique to humans and seems to be universal across cultures. However, its emergence in ontogeny remains unknown. We developed a participatory cognitive paradigm using gaze-contingency techniques, in which infants can use their gaze to affect agents displayed on a monitor. In this paradigm, fixation on an agent triggers the event of a stone crushing the agent. Throughout five experiments (total N"‰="‰120), we show that eight-month-old infants punished antisocial others. Specifically, infants increased their selective looks at the aggressor after watching aggressive interactions. Additionally, three control experiments excluded alternative interpretations of their selective gaze, suggesting that punishment-related decision-making influenced looking behaviour. These findings indicate that a disposition for third-party punishment of antisocial others emerges in early infancy and emphasize the importance of third-party punishment for human cooperation. This behavioural tendency may be a human trait acquired over the course of evolution.
The study aimed to analyze the changes within the bioelectrical activity of the cervical spine and masticatory muscles during the change of visual stimulus-open and closed eyes test. After applying the inclusion criteria, 50 subjects were included in the study, with visual impairment ranging from âˆ’0.5 to âˆ’5.75 Diopters. Four muscle pairs were analyzed: the anterior part of the temporalis muscle (TA), the superficial part of the masseter muscle (MM), the anterior belly of the digastric muscle (DA), and the middle part of the sternocleidomastoid muscle (SCM) belly during rest, teeth clenching, teeth clenching on dental cotton rollers, and active mouth opening. Statistical analysis showed a significant decrease in the bioelectrical activity during teeth clenching of all analyzed muscles during the closed eyes test. Significant decreases of electromyographic values were also observed during resting activity within TA muscles, during teeth clenching with dental cotton rollers within SCM and DA muscles, and during active mouth opening within the right masseter. Changing the visual stimulus from open eyes to closed eyes in people with myopia affects the bioelectrical activity of the masticatory and cervical spine muscles.
Interactions between soil quality and climate change may influence the capacity of croplands to produce sufficient food. Here, we address this issue by using a new dataset of soil, climate and associated yield observations for 12,115 site-years representing 90% of total cereal production in China. Across crops and environmental conditions, we show that high-quality soils reduced the sensitivity of crop yield to climate variability leading to both higher mean crop yield (10.3"‰Â±"‰6.7%) and higher yield stability (decreasing variability by 15.6"‰Â±"‰14.4%). High-quality soils improve the outcome for yields under climate change by 1.7% (0.5"“4.0%), compared to low-quality soils. Climate-driven yield change could result in reductions of national cereal production of 11.4"‰Mt annually under representative concentration pathway RCP"‰8.5 by 2080"“2099. While this production reduction was exacerbated by 14% due to soil degradation, it can be reduced by 21% through soil improvement. This study emphasizes the vital role of soil quality in agriculture under climate change.
