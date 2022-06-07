FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Creek’s community salmon release proved popular

(Texted photo peeking at Colman Pool seasonal preps, last month) Seattle Parks and Recreation‘s latest announcement about summer swimming focused on how the ongoing lifeguard shortage will affect the city’s swimming beaches. West Seattle doesn’t have any of those beaches, but city-run aquatic facilities will be affected. We’ve already reported that our area’s only city-run outdoor pool, Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park, will open this year – for the weekend of June 18-19, and then seven days a week from June 25th through Labor Day (except for July 7-9 and 15-16 swim-meet closures). Aquatic-center coordinator Matt Richardson explains that much of this area’s public summer programming will happen at Colman; there’ll be a limited schedule at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), focused on those who might be “limited in their ability to access Colman” – seniors, day camps, and lessons for infants/young children. At Colman Pool, which is much larger than Southwest, they’ll focus on “swim lessons for school-age youth, lap swimming, and open format public swimming. The lesson-schedule brochure for both pools is available online (and, we’re told, in print soon).

