ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Creek’s community salmon release proved popular

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSB photo from last month) Did you go to Fauntleroy Creek on Sunday to help give a sendoff to hundreds of volunteer-raised...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
westseattleblog.com

City sweeps Rotary Viewpoint Park, West Seattle Stadium encampments

Thanks for the tips. One of West Seattle’s most visible tent-encampment sites, at Rotary Viewpoint Park (35th/Alaska), has been swept, the city confirms, saying campsites at nearby West Seattle Stadium were swept too. This notice was still up on a pole by Rotary Viewpoint Park when we went over Wednesday for a look:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BASEBALL BENEFIT: See the Fish Sticks, help local youth!

This is the second weekend of the short summer season for the DubSea Fish Sticks, playing at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. If you’re up for going to tomorrow night’s game, you can buy tickets through a special link and do some good for the youth players of West Seattle Baseball! The Fish Sticks face the Redmond Dudes at 6:05 pm Saturday (June 11th) and you can get those special tickets right now by going here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER SWIMMING: How lifeguard shortage will affect Southwest, Colman Pools

(Texted photo peeking at Colman Pool seasonal preps, last month) Seattle Parks and Recreation‘s latest announcement about summer swimming focused on how the ongoing lifeguard shortage will affect the city’s swimming beaches. West Seattle doesn’t have any of those beaches, but city-run aquatic facilities will be affected. We’ve already reported that our area’s only city-run outdoor pool, Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park, will open this year – for the weekend of June 18-19, and then seven days a week from June 25th through Labor Day (except for July 7-9 and 15-16 swim-meet closures). Aquatic-center coordinator Matt Richardson explains that much of this area’s public summer programming will happen at Colman; there’ll be a limited schedule at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), focused on those who might be “limited in their ability to access Colman” – seniors, day camps, and lessons for infants/young children. At Colman Pool, which is much larger than Southwest, they’ll focus on “swim lessons for school-age youth, lap swimming, and open format public swimming. The lesson-schedule brochure for both pools is available online (and, we’re told, in print soon).
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon#Volunteers#Fish#Wsb
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle Bridge update, Art Walk, music, more for your Thursday

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE UPDATE: Will we hear a reopening date, or just an update on progress toward one? A “timeline update” is promised during what’s expected to be the final meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, online starting at 4 pm – here’s the livestream link; here’s the agenda. We will of course be covering it live here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

READER REPORT: National Trails Day in West Seattle

Last Saturday, our highlight list included a guided hike for National Trails Day. Judy Bentley shares this report, with photos, on how it went, and what’s next:. Forest restoration expert Steve Richmond led 25 hikers on trails through the Puget Creek watershed Saturday, June 4, on National Trails Day. Richmond has lived on Puget Ridge for 60 years and worked to bring the creek and its health to the community’s attention. He has motivated countless work parties spanning several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset sunbreak, photographed by Jan Pendergrass) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:. DISCOVERY SHOP’S BIG SALE: Nonprofit Junction shop benefiting the American Cancer Society has a 50 percent discount storewide sale today and Saturday. Open 10 am-4:30 pm today. (4535 California SW) ‘BUY A...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: Donut fundraiser Friday at Madison Middle School

(Photo courtesy Madison MS PTSA) Outside Madison Middle School, it’ll be a temporary donut shop for a while tomorrow – the Madison PTSA is again selling Krispy Kreme donuts as a fundraiser. They’ll be sold by the dozen between 8:15 am and 9 am, and again 3:45 pm-4:30 pm on Friday (June 10th), $15/dozen, cash preferred. The school is at 3429 45th SW.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
westseattleblog.com

GRADUATION: Congratulations, Summit Atlas Class of 2022!

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle’s only charter school, Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights, has graduated its second class of 12th-graders. A ceremony last night at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center celebrated the 33 members of the Summit Atlas Class of 2022. Student speakers included Maka Yusuf, Steisy Leon, and Wilder Roff:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: SFD vault-fire response at Delridge/Holden

Thanks for the tips. A child was injured in a collision at 42nd/Admiral just after 4 pm. The scene was clear before we heard about it but we’ve pieced together some information – she was reported to be “conscious and alert” as medics checked her out. We have an inquiry out to SFD to find out more.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: West Seattle Bridge reopening expected in September, SDOT announces

4:12 PM: Just announced by SDOT: The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen in September. From the written version of the announcement made during the Community Task Force meeting:. “We expect the West Seattle Bridge to be open to traffic during the week of September 12. Sharing that today...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Big response for High Point house fire

WSB June 9, 2022 (7:28 pm) The house was inaccessible (for photography purposes), reports our photographer, because of the thick overgrowth you see in the photo, and the access path was full of firefighters doing their job. So what you see above is what we got. WSL June 9, 2022...
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, June 8th. Clouds expected today, with a high that could get into the 70s again. *Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work continues at California/Myrtle. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Ranger

Our truck was stolen last night from the street in front of our house on 16th Ave SW near South Seattle College. It’s a red 1997 Ford Ranger, with a white canopy with stickers on it. Plates are B19866L, and the police report is 22-146801.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: SW Andover RV ‘remediation’ next week

“No Parking” signs are up at our area’s longest-running RV encampment site, SW Andover between 26th and 28th. The signs are marked for June 14-17 – next Tuesday through Friday – which fits the range previously announced for the next planned “remediation.” What remains to be seen is whether the “No Parking” order will be enforced this time; signs have gone up for the last two cleanups, in December and April, but the RVs didn’t move (aside from one photographed by a reader in December, being taken away on a flatbed). City Councilmember Lisa Herbold had said she planned a meeting with the mayor’s office “to discuss planned enforcement of the 72-hour parking rule at this location.” We have inquiries out for more details on next week’s plan.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ELECTION 2022: 34th District Democrats’ endorsement decisions

Our area’s largest political group finished its pre-primary endorsements last night, but voting members didn’t have a clear choice in this year’s biggest local race, so that wound up with a dual endorsement: Two Democrats are among the three candidates seeking to succeed State House Rep. Eileen Cody, and after three rounds of voting last night, the 34th DDs had endorsed both of them, Emily Alvarado and Leah Griffin. The group’s rules reauire 60 percent approval for an endorsement, and while Griffin came close — 58% on the first ballot – that wasn’t enough. Two other contested races went to multiple ballots, both Seattle Municipal Court judgeships; Position #7 resulted in a sole endorsement for incumbent Judge Damon Shadid, while Position #3 ended up in a dual endorsement. The 34th DDs also endorsed a slate of candidates on a unanimous vote, pulling out one of those candidates – Leesa Manion, the West Seattleite running for King County Prosecutor – for a standalone vote, also a unanimous endorsement. The online meeting was attended by more than 100 people, with just under 90 voting. The primary election is Tuesday, August 2nd.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS’s six Metro Senior Scholar-Athlete Award winners

The report and photos are from Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Coach Ernest Policarpio:. Every Seattle Public School each year nominates 6 Seniors for their hard work in the classroom and on the athletic field! Congratulations to our 2022 Metro Senior Scholar Athlete Award Winners! It’s a Great day to be a SEAHAWK!!!
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy