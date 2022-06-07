ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Educators to Youngkin: SW Va. schools already innovating

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGDON — A roundtable between Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and far Southwest Virginia school officials, parents and students brought answers to his questions about schools’ collaborations on job training and instruction. Youngkin toured Bristol and Abingdon on Monday to promote the General Assembly’s draft budget’s $1.5 billion...

