The PGA Tour has contacted all PGA Tour members informing them that all participants on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, both in Thursday’s opening competition and in future, are suspended immediately.Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent out an email deriding those who had “decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation”, with the likes of Phil Mickelson involved in the inaugural event outside London on Thursday and Bryson DeChambeau among those confirmed to take part next time out.The suspensions also apply to players on other PGA Tours including the Champions, Canada, Latinoamerica and Korn Ferry...

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO