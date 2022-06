By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports WriterANAHEIM, Calif. - When the Los Angeles Angels set a new franchise record for futility, Nickelback provided the soundtrack.In a bid to break the tension of their epic losing streak Wednesday night, the Halos sent all nine batters up to the plate to songs by the much-maligned Canadian rock band.These Angels can only wish they had as many big hits as Nickelback, however.Los Angeles' losing streak reached a team-record 14 games when Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run with a double in the sixth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 victory."It's...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO