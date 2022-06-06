UC Davis Health Pavilion

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO