UC Davis Health Pavilion

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates — led by the fearsome Black Stache — a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own, the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
Nut Tree Plaza will be presenting Nut Tree Plaza’s First Free ” 2022 Summer Music Concert Series” starting from June 4th, 2022 through July 9th, 2022, Free to the public every Saturday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Please show up early and enjoy the various live music performances with various styles of music every weekend this Summer at the Nut Tree Plaza Breezeway, 1661 East Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville Ca. Please feel free to contact the Nut Tree Plaza for more information about the Free 2022 Summer Music Concert Series event at 707-447-6000.
FOLSOM, Calif. — It's time to grab your dancing shoes! The Folsom Palladio's free concert series is set to return on Saturday featuring performances from award-winning bands. The family-friendly concert series is free for the public to enjoy in the Piazza at the Palladio in Folsom. The concert series...
Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
The annual Juneteenth Block Party will take place on Saturday June 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the 40 Acres Complex in Oak Park. Go out and help celebrate Juneteenth 2022 highlighting African-American culture including art, music, dance, food and more!. Sign up for our newsletter.
The team behind some of Sacramento’s most popular drinking destinations has taken over a Broadway restaurant, hoping to turn the dark and sexy venue into a destination for grilled meats, classic cocktails, and live funk and soul music. Called the Butterscotch Den, the new restaurant and bar takes over the former Arthur Henry’s Supper Club and Ruby Room in Oak Park. Following an aesthetic refresh and a complete overhaul of the food and drink menus, the space now sports plush booths, patterned wallpaper, and mirrored back bar, all shining under a warm golden glow.
WHAT DO TACOS, ice cream cones and California native plants have in common? They can all be purchased from a truck that rolls into your neighborhood spreading good vibes. Miridae, a West Sacramento-based landscape design-build firm, first launched its mobile nursery as a way to support do-it-yourself landscapers, says founder Billy Krimmel. He soon recognized that the plants-on-wheels concept had the capacity to grow community connections, too.
With more bay shoreline than any other city in the Bay Area, it’s natural that Richmond has had a long association with ferries. Before the Bay Bridge was built, the ferry from Richmond to San Francisco was the most direct way to commute back and forth to the city.
Roseville, Calif.- Recently, we have been helping a homeowner who was considering selling his home to one of the big companies who buy homes. We recognize there is a place in the housing market for these companies as they provide some convenience to sellers and also understand they are a business and want to make a profit. What we were surprised at was the tactics this buyer used and the significant profit they were seeking.
OAK PARK, Calif. — An Oak Park woman is using her master’s degree graduation photos to send a message: no matter where you grow up, you can make something of yourself. Jaylyn Jordan grew up in Oak Park – a predominantly Black, culturally rich and historically disadvantaged neighborhood, due in part to racist practices that hurt people of color, like redlining and other neighborhoods’ racial covenants.
Dolores June Martin, 96, passed away peacefully in Sacramento while visiting her granddaughter Brittany, husband Michael, and great-granddaughter, Nora. She would have been 97 on August 24, 2022. Dolores lived a full and wonderful life traveling and living all over the United States with her husband, Frank Martin and later...
Families who are thinking about relocating might want to consider heading to California, according to a new study. Last week, WalletHub published a report that found the best cities to raise a family in 2022. Of the top 10 cities, four were in The Golden State, including the top city, Fremont, California.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 8, education leaders gathered in Sacramento while the Sacramento Unified School District showed off new cameras designed to catch speeders.
The district is hoping that the pilot program will cut down on the number of drivers illegally passing by stopped buses. But state lawmakers must act for the automated enforcement to become law.
Executive Vice President of Bus Patrol America Steve Randazzo had this to say, “The hope is that the California state legislature will take this up in the future with the date that is provided to them about these alarming statistics.”
The program recorded 387 stop-arm violations in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Signed, sealed and delivered. It’s a story that will make you smile.
A Sacramento first-grader with down syndrome lived out his dream of becoming a UPS driver. Drew Bausman, 7, loves UPS.
“Every time a UPS truck would go by, ‘UPS!’ ” Mom Becky Bausman said of Drew.
His favorite color: brown. His Halloween costume? You guessed it.
“So we got him a little uniform for Halloween and it stuck,” Becky said. “He started wanting to deliver packages to his friends and he told everyone who would listen that he wants to be a UPS driver when he grows up.”
And his...
(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A 14-year-old student cut three other students with a sharp piece of glass at a Fairfield school on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident happened around 10:33 a.m. at Tolenas Academy, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a release. School staff isolated the 14-year-old with...
Roseville Police Department’s Animal Control responded to a May 26 call from a Roseville apartment complex reporting that a cat-sized lizard was on the property. Officer Gabe Sorenson heard the dispatched call and eagerly offered to help. Sorenson told Gold Country Media that he had a similar lizard when he was in high school, so capturing and rehabilitating the lizard was second nature to him.
A special birthday is happening on June 14 for Ms. Orsula Hanna, who is turning 105-years-old. Her assisted living and memory care community, Elk Grove Place, is asking for birthday cards. Cards can be sent to Life Enrichment Director, Stephanie Philp’s, attention at 6727 Laguna Park Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758.
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Three students were hurt after being attacked by another student with a shard of glass, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Deputies said the attack happened at Tolenas Academy in Fairfield. Staff at the school were able to disarm and isolate the 14-year-old suspect but not before he allegedly stabbed one student and cut two others.
Comments / 1