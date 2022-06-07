Apple Seeds tvOS 16 to Developers [Download]

YouTube TV is available on many devices, but it does not support 5.1 surround sound on all of them. The streaming television service first rolled out 5.1 Dolby Audio support for its platform in June 2021 but limited it to smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, and the original Chromecast. This meant that users with a home theater system could not enjoy it to the fullest while watching content from YouTube TV on their streaming box. In March this year, the company realized that 5.1 surround sound support is important for users on other devices and announced that it is testing support for Roku, Android TV, and Google TV. Over two months later, the public release of 5.1 audio support for these platforms has finally begun.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO