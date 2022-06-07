ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

E_Stassi (2). DP_Boston 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Boston 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Bogaerts...

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
Red Sox to place Kiké Hernández on 10-day injured list due to right hip flexor strain, recall Jonathan Araúz from Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox are placing centerfielder Enrique Hernandez on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip flexor strain, Alex Cora announced before Wednesday’s game against the Angels. In Hernandez’s place, infielder Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The hope is that Arauz, who was with...
Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Red Sox win 6th straight over slumping Angels, who lose Mike Trout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn’t change the Los Angeles Angels’ fortunes Tuesday night. The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th inning.
Kevin Plawecki behind the plate for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Plawecki will take over at catcher after Christian Vazquez was shifted to first base, Bobby Dalbec was moved to third, and Rafael Devers was rested. In a matchup against Reid Detmers, Plawecki's FanDuel...
