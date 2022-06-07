ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

PHOTO FEATURE: Fun for Vidor Summer Reading kiddos

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor fun took place last week at the Vidor Public...

Orange Leader

Familiar face named Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD director of bands

Israel Castaneda is taking over as the new director of bands for Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD, following the resignation of Jose Ochoa. Castaneda served as associate band director for LCM since 2019. “I know these kids,” he said. “I know what they can do. I’m excited to see the LCM Band...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

West Orange-Stark High School valedictorian, salutatorian celebrate graduation

West Orange-Stark High School recently completed a successful 2021-22 academic year. The Mustangs were led by Valedictorian Joshua Arthur and Salutatorian Austin Russell. In announcing her son’s graduation, Joanna Arthur said Joshua plans to attend Lamar University and major in computer science. He has been very involved in many...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

RV park to fit Orange, Jefferson County industrial boom gets green light

GROVES — An RV park planned to meet an expected industrial boom in Jefferson and Orange counties should begin construction next month, following final approval this week from the Groves City Council. Lady Luck RV Resort, a joint project between EDHJ Investments and A2Z Global Construction, will be built...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Hoke Foundation’s inaugural Gala raising money for local scholarships

The Michael W. Hoke Foundation for Excellence in Science Education, created to honor the legacy and continue the work of the beloved local educator, will hold its inaugural fundraising gala July 23. The gala, to be held at Lamar State College Orange Shahan Events Center, will begin at 5 p.m....
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: Divon Williams appointed to Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board

Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and the Orange City Council recently approved a motion to appoint Divon Williams to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board. The group assists in the proper operation of the Convention and Visitors Bureau by making recommendations for the expenditure of hotel/motel tax revenues to encourage tourism within the City of Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

VIDEO — Viral recorded assault on Bailey Road leads to arrest

BRIDGE CITY — An Orange County man who went viral for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old female was arrested Tuesday night. Christopher Lee Seeney, 36, was arrested on a warrant at his home for the Class A misdemeanor. Judge Herschel Stagner set bond at $2,500, Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange details promotions to help lead nursing program

Lamar State College Orange announced this week several nursing faculty member promotions. The team members help oversee various nursing programs within the college. Sherri Foreman, BSN, RN, was named vocational nursing program director. Foreman has taught at LSCO for 16 years. Tammy Davis, BSN, RN, was named basic nursing team...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Former West Orange-Stark standout Jack Dallas lands on All-American team

BEAUMONT– Lamar University student-athletes Steven Jones (football and track & field), former West Orange-Stark standout Jack Dallas (baseball) and Angel Hastings (women’s basketball) have been named National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) All-Americans announced the organization Tuesday evening. A two-sport star from the Golden Triangle, Jones has been...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

TxDOT: Motorists can expect delays in Orange County along I-10

Motorists can expects delays in Orange County this week along Interstate 10 westbound. The inside lane of Interstate 10 westbound, from FM 3247 to Adams Bayou, will be closed overnight through Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closures are from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

