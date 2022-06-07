PHOTO FEATURE: Fun for Vidor Summer Reading kiddos

Israel Castaneda is taking over as the new director of bands for Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD, following the resignation of Jose Ochoa. Castaneda served as associate band director for LCM since 2019. “I know these kids,” he said. “I know what they can do. I’m excited to see the LCM Band...
They started to set the tone last summer. This go-around, Little Cypress-Mauriceville athletes are raising the bar higher in their summer workout program. When Athletic Director and head football coach Eric Peevey arrived in Spring 2021 at LC-M, everyone could see a momentum shift with the entire Bears athletic program.
West Orange-Stark High School recently completed a successful 2021-22 academic year. The Mustangs were led by Valedictorian Joshua Arthur and Salutatorian Austin Russell. In announcing her son’s graduation, Joanna Arthur said Joshua plans to attend Lamar University and major in computer science. He has been very involved in many...
GROVES — An RV park planned to meet an expected industrial boom in Jefferson and Orange counties should begin construction next month, following final approval this week from the Groves City Council. Lady Luck RV Resort, a joint project between EDHJ Investments and A2Z Global Construction, will be built...
The Michael W. Hoke Foundation for Excellence in Science Education, created to honor the legacy and continue the work of the beloved local educator, will hold its inaugural fundraising gala July 23. The gala, to be held at Lamar State College Orange Shahan Events Center, will begin at 5 p.m....
Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and the Orange City Council recently approved a motion to appoint Divon Williams to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board. The group assists in the proper operation of the Convention and Visitors Bureau by making recommendations for the expenditure of hotel/motel tax revenues to encourage tourism within the City of Orange.
Olivia from Rose City asks: What’s the difference between signs that state no stopping, no parking and no standing? Thanks in advance for your assistance. I’ll be waiting eagerly for your response sir. Answer: No stopping should be the most understood command among the signs. It restricts the...
BRIDGE CITY – Spirits are running high in the Bridge City boys athletic program as the Performance Camps for the summer kicked off Monday. The enthusiasm has been great for sure as Cody McGuire heads into his second year as athletic director and head football coach for the Cardinals.
BRIDGE CITY – Build it. That’s always been the case of the Bridge City Lady Volleyball Camp every summer. Long-time former Lady Cardinals coach Becca Peveto got things cranked up and current Lady Cardinals boss Savanah DeLuna carried on the success of the Lady Cardinals volleyball program. Especially...
BRIDGE CITY — An Orange County man who went viral for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old female was arrested Tuesday night. Christopher Lee Seeney, 36, was arrested on a warrant at his home for the Class A misdemeanor. Judge Herschel Stagner set bond at $2,500, Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said.
Lamar State College Orange announced this week several nursing faculty member promotions. The team members help oversee various nursing programs within the college. Sherri Foreman, BSN, RN, was named vocational nursing program director. Foreman has taught at LSCO for 16 years. Tammy Davis, BSN, RN, was named basic nursing team...
BEAUMONT– Lamar University student-athletes Steven Jones (football and track & field), former West Orange-Stark standout Jack Dallas (baseball) and Angel Hastings (women’s basketball) have been named National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) All-Americans announced the organization Tuesday evening. A two-sport star from the Golden Triangle, Jones has been...
Motorists can expects delays in Orange County this week along Interstate 10 westbound. The inside lane of Interstate 10 westbound, from FM 3247 to Adams Bayou, will be closed overnight through Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closures are from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to...
