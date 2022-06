MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 class of the Leadership Initiative for Teachers program. The Leadership Initiative for Teachers (LIFT) program began last year in 2021. It is a workforce initiative of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. LIFT is designed to spark innovative thinking and discussions between our community educators and business leaders. This experience will allow educators to make classroom activities and discussion more relevant to the needs of students and better prepare them for emerging business demands.

